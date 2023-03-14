Two Metro Police officers are believed to have been part of a business robbery. One has already been arrested by police and is facing suspension. The robbery took place on Friday in Carrick Street, Athlone, at BH Wholesalers.

Its alleged that the officer had been travelling in his authorised vehicle and stopped at the business to carry out the robbery. An image of the vehicle was shared with Weekend Argus. JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, also released a public statement expressing his shock and confirmed that the officer in question had been arrested and served with suspension papers.

“With a heavy heart, I am needing to make the following statement,” he said. “I am deeply disappointed and angered to learn that two Metro Police officers were allegedly part of a group of officials spanning various external agencies, involved in an apparent business robbery that is currently being investigated by the South African Police. “As soon as the City became aware of the allegations, contact was made with the SAPS detective, and our own SSIU traced and arrested one of the officers and handed him over to the police for further investigation.

“The City has also been actively involved in and supported the investigation, which is ongoing. “I call on SAPS to fast-track the investigation so that we can establish the facts urgently and offer the City’s ongoing support where it is needed. “While no institution is immune from its staff becoming involved in criminal activities, the manner in which such actions are dealt with by the agency will determine the reputation and ethical culture of the institution.

“If the allegations are true, it would bring shame to the department, and I am grateful for the swift and effective disciplinary action already undertaken by management of the Directorate. “The MPD officer arrested has already been served with a pre-suspension letter. “Our Safety and Security Directorate has established itself as a trusted authority amongst the residents of Cape Town, and we strive to uphold the highest discipline standards. In the efforts of safeguarding such trust, our Directorate will do all it can to ensure any member involved in any form of criminal conduct is quickly identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“To all the members across the various departments within the directorate, remember your oath. To all those who stay committed to the service, I honour you. “To those who sway and risk the reputation of the service, there will be no going back.” Metro Police Chief Wayne Le Roux said the officer was placed behind bars: “The Metro Police Department can confirm the arrest of one of its officers in connection with an apparent business robbery in Athlone. The City is working closely with SAPS, which is the lead investigating agency and currently investigating the allegations, and would therefore be best placed to provide further comment.”

It is unclear whether the second officer will be arrested soon. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said cash and valuables were taken during the robbery: “According to reports four males and one female , some of whom were armed entered a business premises in Athlone Industria on March 10 2023. “They threatened the staff and fled the scene with the security guard and an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables.

“The suspects dropped the victim near to Johnson road. “We can confirm that one suspect has since been arrested and detained on a charge of business robbery. “Once charged the suspect are expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate court on the mentioned charge.