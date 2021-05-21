Mfuleni mother devastated after five-year-old daughter raped, allegedly by father

Cape Town - A devastated Mfuleni mother is concerned about finding justice for her 5-year-old daughter after alleging her ex-boyfriend raped their daughter.

The mother, whose name has been concealed to protect her daughter's identity, told the Weekend Argus that while at a salon she saw blood stains on her daughter's undergarment and that raised red flags.

“When I was called for my turn I saw the stain on my daughter’s undergarment. At first I thought she had sat on top of something as she was wearing a dress, but as I was doing my nails I called her because it was bothering me. I softly asked her what were the stains on her panties and she said it was blood.

“I decided not to query further as the salon was full. I got done with my nails and I took her home. She ran to the toilet when we got home and I ran after her and she sat painfully on the toilet and I asked her what was wrong and why she was in pain.

“She then started to cry and I begged her to tell me the truth. She told me that when she was taking a bath her father came in and sat on top of her and did something painful. I knew he had raped her and then I went to the kitchen and asked the guy to please give us fish and chips as my daughter said she was hungry and then asked him to please take us to the police station.

“When he was done with our food I then asked him to rather take us to Thuthuzela at Karl Bremer to have my daughter examined. The forensic nurse said she had scars inside her private parts hence she was bleeding and in her urine they picked up an infection and blood.

“My child could not hold her pee for the first three days when she was back and I was told it was because of the infection that was picked up in her urine,” said the mother.

Later that evening she said a detective arrived at midnight and her daughter was already asleep.

“The detective asked what happened and I told him. He then said they will take us home and we will have to go open a case in Blue Downs, and only the next day I got to open the case,” she said.

The mother added the warrant officer had told her they were waiting on the swab results from Thuthuzela and she was told it could take months to arrest the perpetrator because they still needed to get hold of the forensic psychologist’s report.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the rape case was still under investigation by police and due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, the finer aspects thereof cannot be divulged at this stage.

Weekend Argus