Mfuleni residents fight crime in creative roadblocks

Fed-up residents have taken drastic measures and blocked off road access into their area after an uptick in burglaries and people were robbed in Mfuleni. The community believe it was the only alternative crime-fighting measure.

Tired of house robberies, the Mfuleni residents in Smarties Extension 3 have blocked off roads with concrete pipes and sand. And residents use one road that leads to the area. Residents grew frustrated after vehicles would drive into the vicinity and scout the area and watch the houses and track residents’ movements and burgle the houses when nobody was home. Criminals would also rob people on the streets. Community leader Mzwethemba Sofika said: “The situation is bad in Mfuleni. The thieves will drive up to someone’s house and take the furniture as if they were a removal service and that happens almost every day. These things happen even when homeowners are at home, at gunpoint.

He said he noticed an uptick in robberies since last year so a few weeks ago “we had a community meeting and it was decided that we should close off the streets in the hotspot areas. “The people are tired of losing what they worked hard for and the only alternative was to block off the area. We didn’t hear of any incidents since then.” He added the robbers have now moved to another section of extension three.

“We received complaints about phones being snatched and more houses being robbed and we are planning on closing off more roads,” Sofika explained. “We didn’t consult the City about the closures because they don’t live here with us. They don’t understand the struggle that people go through.” The Mfuleni resident said they have asked the police to patrol.

“I saw a van for the first time in a long time driving in the area. “We reported to the police about the different cars which roam our streets and there weren't any positive results. We want to have neighbourhood watches in our areas but we don’t know where to go and who to ask. “We don’t feel that we get support from anyone because we attend imbizos and then after that there are no real solutions.”

Community policing forum deputy chairperson France Mashaba said they have not heard anything about the closure. “We would like people to come forward and tell us about such things before they take those kinds of actions. “We are concerned about the number of complaints about robbers driving around on a prowl. We have noticed the police are now working harder, they have been patrolling the areas like Covid (informal settlement) which wasn’t accessible.”

He said they will find a way to bring safety to the community. “We will have sub-forums in all the sectors so we can have people on the ground. “We urge people to come forward with any information and they must take down the number plates and the description of the suspects and vehicles.”

This is not the only community which has taken alternative steps to try to curb crime. Elsies River residents erected a wall to block a passageway they said perpetrators used to commit crimes. They chipped in to buy building materials and erected the wall for their safety. In Heideveld a group of 20 women, who named themselves the “Gown Gang”, patrol the streets armed with pangas and dressed in gowns and keep residents safe.