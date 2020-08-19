Michelle’s pulling off all the right moves

IT all started at the age of eight when she realised that she was too short for netball. And that was one of the smartest moves Michelle Fisher made. These days, the Somerset West resident is knocking out other kings and queens, dominating chess tournaments across South Africa. Fisher has been representing the country since junior level, and some of her achievements include taking first place in the women’s section at the University Sports South Africa (USSA) chess tournament in 2017. In the same year, she won the Women’s Fide Master’s title at the Zone 4.3 Individual Chess Championships in Zambia. Fisher said: “I enjoy everything about chess, especially the adrenaline kick that you get during a game when you see a really good move that will get you the point.

“I like that every game is different and challenges you to find new and innovative moves. I love the vibe at chess tournaments, and catching up with the people”.

Fisher, who also coaches some of the Western Cape junior chess teams, now has her eyes set on this week’s online chess Olympiad.

“We (South Africa) are playing in the top division of the tournament which consists of the top five chess-playing countries of each continent. It’s going to be a very tough tournament. Hopefully, we can finish in the top 10.

“Chess means a lot to me. It is a part of who I am, and it is not something that I would stop being a part of any time soon.

“When I do retire one day, I would teach young kids about chess and all the amazing opportunities that you can get from it,” she said.

On the academic front, Fisher is a final year Bachelor of Education student at Stellenbosch University.

President of the Western Cape Chess Association André Lewaks said Fisher is a great role model and believes her dedication will help women’s chess grow in the Western Cape.

“She always brings the lighter side of life to the game as she loves to make jokes.

We are extremely proud of Michelle, and appreciate all her help when it comes to the development of chess among the younger generation,” he said.

*Throughout August, the Jellybean Journal will feature women and girls in sport.