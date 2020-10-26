Micia wins Teen Miss Western Province 2020

SHE loved every minute of being back on the runway after most of this year’s beauty pageants where either postponed or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Micia Smit, 17, scooped the Teen Miss Western Province 2020 crown last weekend. Micia, from Durbanville, also won the best interview, best interview wear, best charity portfolio, best ramp, best evening wear and best personality categories at the Mr, Miss and Mrs Western Province. The Grade 11 pupil at Curro Durbanville said: “The competition was tough. Interviews in the morning and then evening wear ramp judging in the afternoon. However, I am proud to say that my hard work paid off. I enjoyed getting to know my competitors and loved every minute of being back to compete in a pageant.” Micia has won a number of competitions over the years including Miss Pre-Teen Queen of the Universe 2015 and Miss Junior Teen SA last year.

“I like to challenge myself, feeling confident and beautiful in my dress. I especially like the pageants with an interview section. I love talking about my charities and things I am passionate about,” she said.

Micia, a member of Tiffany-Amber Models, is also the ambassador for Cansa’s Tough Living with Cancer (TLC) programme, Daniel and Friends Fund and the co-founder of her family’s NPO called Projek Bietjie Liefde.

Cansa’s TLC supports children, teens and adults living with cancer. Their programme focuses on raising awareness of cancers affecting children and teens and the importance of early detection and providing tangible support to youth and families affected by cancer.

Daniel and Friends Fund supports parents with disabled children. Projek Bietjie Liefde reaches out to various organisations and the community. In addition, the project supports Cansa TLC at the G3 ward at Tygerberg Hospital.

Her mother, Patricia, described her daughter as a friendly, motivated and beautiful young woman.

“She has a positive attitude and encourages people (young and old) to go out and make a difference,” said the proud mother.

