Midwives celebrated globally today

Cape Town – Midwives at Tygerberg Hospital on Wednesday celebrated the International Day of the Midwife.

The day is celebrated internationally every year on May 5 to remind them about the important role they play in many families and women’s lives.

Midwife Allereace Steer said she has been a professional midwife for a very long time and she has seen the significant role they play in a lot of families and mothers.

She said their job is not only about delivering babies but it starts from when the mother is still pregnant.

“We teach the family of the pregnant woman on what to do to ensure the baby stays healthy because families play an important role,” she said.

She said it is important that they are being celebrated today to show how valuable their job is.

A mother who received help from the midwives, Ubenecia Govender, said she had three miscarriages and had to attend the High Risk Clinic at the hospital for diabetes and felt happy with the help she got.

“I can truly say that I’m happy with the service at Tygerberg hospital, they are good at what they do. Today I can safely say I don’t have any problems and my baby is healthy,” she said.

Govender thanked the midwives for the hard work and said they must keep doing what they do for other women as well.

Another mother, Antonia Bengu, said she had many complications during her pregnancy and is grateful for the help she received.

“I had IUD (Intra Uterine Death) and Gestational Diabetes and was admitted to the High Risk Clinic at Tygerberg hospital. Tygerberg hospital staff goes out of their way for their patients and make it comfortable and homely for all the patients,” she said.

Bengu added that the nurses are willing to assist with all matters from offering toiletries to giving advice about breastfeeding and assisting babies to latch onto mom’s breast.

