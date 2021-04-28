Millions spent on theft and vandalism across the metro

Cape Town - City of Cape Town has more than R15.5 million repairing and replacing infrastructure damaged by vandalism, theft and illegal connections across the metro.

The City said in a press release that has been an increase in incidents since the national Covid-19 lockdown started.

“Area south in the metro is the most affected. These illegal actions impact service delivery to residents, communities and road users, and help is needed to stop the scourge. In recent months, Jakes Gerwel Drive streetlights, Strandfontein Road streetlights and Pelican Park streetlight infrastructure was targeted by criminals and criminal syndicates,” said the statement.

Close to R8 million has been spent between July 2020 and March 2021 on repairing damaged infrastructure in the region. Area south includes Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Muizenberg, and Wynberg.

“Infrastructure and vandalism is a major problem in the whole of South Africa and Muizenberg is not exempt,” said Frank Borkhorst, Muizenberg community policing forum chairman.

Abie Isaacs Mitchells Plain chairperson of the Cape Flats Safety Forum said there had been recent damage to infrastructure and vandalism.

“This specifically with the lighting. We have asked the community to come forward with information regarding this. Poor lighting leads to crime,” said Isaacs.

Wynberg CPF chairperson Shamila Nicholas CPF said that vandalism is mostly taking places in empty houses in sector one which is the main road.

“There are a whole lot of empty houses that are being vandalised and there has also been cable theft.’’

Mayco member for Energy and Climate Change, Councillor Phindile Maxiti said they appeal to residents to assist, by reporting any suspicious activity

’’Every bit of help to curb this extreme waste of City resources and reduce the discomfort and heightened security risks to our communities will make a difference. The police remain the lead authority in crime prevention.

’’The City is rolling out underground cabling, where it is possible, as a way to circumvent illegal connections, but this does take time. Unfortunately, illegal connections have increased since the start of the national lockdown last year, which often results in equipment damage and almost constant electricity outages in some areas.’’

