Cape Town - The little girl dubbed Kuils River’s “miracle baby” is reaching milestones by the day, and this week celebrated her first birthday amid much fanfare at not one, but two venues in Kuils River and neighbouring Sarepta. Hope Faith Daniels was born at 24 weeks, weighed just 300g and stayed in ICU until she was 9 months old before she could go home with her parents.

Today, Hope weighs 7.3kg, a great improvement from the 4kg she clocked when she was released from hospital three months ago.

Part one of Hope’s birthday was held at Netcare Hospital in Kuils River, where she was born, and the second at a preschool in Sarepta at Little Butterfly Educare Centre.

Claire Pitt, ICU manager at Netcare Kuils River, said they were extremely pleased with Hope’s progress and the little girl surprised everyone by being able to breathe on her own mere days before her first birthday.

“We are so impressed that she has been kept out of hospital.

“Premature babies are very susceptible to all kinds of complications,” said Pitt.

Hope now has the body capabilities of a 6-month-old baby, but doctors are confident that she will catch up.

“She will get there. We have no doubt of that,” Pitt added.

It was another emotional celebration for neonatal staff at the hospital, much like when Hope went home for the first time in December.

“We have developed such a bond with Hope and her parents. They are part of our family and we are part of theirs,” said Pitt.

Staff had much praise for the way the parents have used all the advice they were given, saying this is the main reason for Hope’s tremendous progress.

Proud parents Lesley and Dorianne Daniels told Weekend Argus that their fears disappear with each passing day.

“Our biggest fear was that she would need to return to the hospital but she has become more resilient. We still use hand sanitiser all the time and it goes everywhere with us,” said Dorianne.

“I am so blessed to have both my girls with me. My biggest blessing is the way Hope’s face lights up when I return home from work each day,” said Lesley.

The second part of the celebration included children singing for Hope, cake and treats for the kids and stationery donated by African Bank and Wimpy. Children at the centre were also treated to entertainment by Diski Development staff, who took care of all the logistics for the party.

African Bank footed the bill for the day and according to the bank’s national corporate social investment manager, Kennedy Dembetembe, it formed part of the bank’s many social responsibility programmes.

“Children like Hope are our future. We have a very strong emphasis on education so it seemed only right that we got involved,” said Dembetembe.

Hope is now able to sit on her own and has already started crawling, and best of all, according to Dorianne, she sleeps right through the night.

Dorianne is now a full-time mom and says she would not trade her time with Hope for anything in the world.

