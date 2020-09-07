Miss Mini Teen SA stays humble, wants to help others

IT was night to remember for Chloe Carlse who recently scooped the Miss Mini Teen South Africa 2020 and Miss Mini Teen Universe SA 2020 crown. The 11-year-old Kuils River resident said she will use the platform to extend her reach in assisting families, especially children, who are in dire need of assistance. Chloe also won best dressed evening wear, best dressed interview wear, best in interview and best ramp model in her respective categories at the Miss and Mr Junior SA. To top off her achievements, Chloe will represent South Africa at the Little Miss Universe pageant in Turkey in May 2021. Miss and Mr Junior SA became a digital pageant because of the Covid-19 pandemic and contestants had to send videos of themselves between one and two minutes long, strutting their stuff in two different outfits, to Pageants SA.

Chloe, a Grade 6 pupil at De Kuilen Primary School, said she was humbled to have won the title.

“It will allow me to set an example for other young girls and show them anything is possible if you work hard and never give up. My journey leading up to the competition was enjoyable.

“As finalists, you’re required to be involved with community work and I could expand my charity focus because of the pandemic. I also enjoyed our practice session with my coach, Tiffany-Amber Moses, at her studio and the fun and laughter afterwards,” added Chloe, who is excited for Little Miss Universe and hopes to do well.

Her mother, Abigail, said: “I’m ecstatic because I know how hard she works. Chloe is a very well-rounded individual who knows what she wants in life.”

Moses said: “Chloe and Zaila Smith were the only two from Tiffany-Amber Models who entered and they were also awarded most of the awards in their respective categories.

“This is a huge accomplishment for my modelling school and allows many other potential students to see the hard work I put in at training.”