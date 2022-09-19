Missing Shaskia’s family still cling to hope 9 years later

Every time news breaks that a body of a teenager has been found on the Cape Flats, a cold shiver runs down Anthea Michaels’s spine. Teenager Jehaan Petersen's body was found in an open field this week. A 33-year-old man has since been arrested. The killing of the 17-year-old is a blight on the Cape Flats were children and teenagers go missing or are found murdered.

Story continues below Advertisement

Michaels daughter Shaskia went missing nine years ago on September 5 and she would be 13 years old now. Michaels, said: “It hasn't been easy. Your mind starts to play tricks on you. When I walk past a teenager with curly hair and chubby cheeks, I end up staring because what if that is my Shaskia?” SAPS’ missing persons bureau last released stats in 2013 and revealed that a child goes missing every five hours in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The figures also indicate that 77% of all children are found, with at least 23% found dead or the cases go cold. But for the Michaels family giving up is not an option. Shaskia disappeared while playing outside her Tafelsig home on when she was four-years-old. Shaskia Michaels has been missing for nine years. FILE At the time, former-mayor Patricia De Lille offered a R50 000 reward for any information on her disappearance.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shaskia’s grandmother Roslyn Faroa spoke to Weekend Argus about the family’s unwavering hope. “Since her disappearance, Shaskia’s mother gave birth to two more children,” said the 56-year-old. “We always tell them about Shaskia, and every year on her birthday (April 2), we light a candle and have a small party for the kids in the road.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We haven't given up because we (don’t feel like) she is no longer with us. We know she must be out there somewhere.” Roslyn Faroa said while her heart is broken at how time is going by without her granddaughter, but she is still hopeful. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Faroa said their hope was also reignited when Zephany Nurse was discovered, 17 years after she was snatched from her hospital crib in 1997. “Look at the Zephany case, they also knew she was still alive, and while people gave up, they still kept onto that hope. So miracles can happen.”

Michaels, the mom of four, said even though they had not heard anything from the police in about a year, they constantly follow-up with the investigating officer. “It's not easy to hear that there's no new developments, but we don't give up,” she said. “She is an intelligent young girl, and I am sure she can read by now, so if she sees this article, I want her to know that we are waiting for her. I love her. I miss her, and I pray for her every day.”

A year before Shaskia’s disappearance, Bayern Munich street was rocked by the disappearance of 5-year-old Kauthar Bobbs in October 2012. Michaels said she still kept in touch with Kauthar’s mother, Lameez Bobbs, who still had hope of her daughter’s return. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Mitchells Plain Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit were investigating Michaels and Bobbs cases.

Anyone with information are urged to call Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.” Kauthar Bobbs, 5, of Tafelsig, disappeared in October 2012 and is also still missing. Picture: Supplied Missing Children South Africa’s national coordinator Bianca van Aswegen said while SAPS had not released official missing children statistics for nine years - figures were an important aspect in determining the reality behind missing children. “Many cases are not even reported due to lack of trust in SAPS. People that are in rural areas that are unable to open cases, and illegal immigrants that are too scared to open cases.

“So, the severity of the problem is far worse if we take this into consideration. We, as an organisation, see an increase yearly in cases reported to us. “Children going missing in South Africa has been a major problem for years and increasing daily.” Van Aswegen said they did not let go of “cold cases” and often recharge these cases to make sure that they still get the attention needed.