Mitchells Plain mass shooting case postponed

Cape Town - The three accused of murder and seven counts of attempted murder appeared in court today. Moegamat Hartzenberg, Jonathan Witbooi and Marawaan Sofaar were arrested this week after a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed and seven others, including three children, injured.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, seven counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition. “The charges follow a shooting incident that took place at a house in Montclair, Mitchells Plain, over the weekend,” he said. It was reported gunmen in a green Honda Ballade fired at people attending a party.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said the three suspects were arrested after police activated their 72-hour activation plan. Premier Alan Winde and the MEC for Safety and Security Albert Fritz condemned the shooting. Ntabazalila said the matter has been postponed until November 10 for bail application.

In another matter, a 17-year-old boy appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court for the alleged rape and murder of 22-year-old Lonwabo Jack. Jack’s body was found in Nyanga with stab wounds after he went out to celebrate his birthday with friends. The murder sparked outrage and numerous marches in Nyanga within the community and the LGBTIQ+ community as it was also a suspected hate crime.