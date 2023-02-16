Mitchells Plain mourns AKA

RESIDENTS of a Mitchells Plain neighbourhood where murdered rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, grew up have expressed shock grief over the star’s death. Yesterday Apple Close in Westridge Mitchells Plain where Forbes grew up with his grandparents was quiet as news of his murder circulated.

Abdul Karriem Noordien, 60, told the Weekend Argus he grew up with the slain rapper’s dad, Tony and remembered AKA as a small child. Mitchells Plain resident Abdul Karriem Noordien, 60, recalled watching a young AKA growing up in the area. Picture: LEON LESTRADE/African News Agency (ANA) “When he left Cape Town, AKA was still very young. When I saw him on TV I didn’t know that he was my friend’s son, not until one day when he came to visit his sickly grandmother.

“I saw AKA at the park playing with the neighbourhood children. I walked to him and this other young man who was taking videos and I asked them who they were, and they said Tony’s sons. I was shocked when I realised that AKA was that young boy whom I last saw when he was about 6-years-old. “Before they moved, he would play soccer with his father at the park in our circle,” he said. Noordien said AKA did not behave like a celebrity normally would but was rather accessible and interacted well with everyone.

“I also think that people didn’t run to him and invade his space, he was as normal as everyone else. “I remember when he came back for his ouma’s funeral, we didn’t even see him even though he was around and the event was not private.” Another neighbour George Jacobs, 66, said: “We are saddened about the news about AKA, I heard on the wireless that he died.

“I can’t understand why they shot him. I hope the police will make arrests soon.” Western Cape Premier Alan Winde also extended his condolences to the star’s family. “I’m shocked, saddened. I urge authorities to bring his killers to book swiftly. This senseless violence must stop.”