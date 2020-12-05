Mkhize visits Western Cape amid Covid-19 spike

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was in the Garden Route District Municipality yesterday to assess the situation as Covid-19 cases are spiking in the region. The Garden Route District Municipality, which is among the hotspots in the Western Cape, has a total of 17 902 Covid-19 cases and 13 331 recoveries. Mkhize was in George for a meeting with provincial health stakeholders to assess whether possible further restrictions in the region to curb the spread of Covid-19 would be necessary. Mkhize said pressure was being felt in hospitals and that, while there was no restriction on movements, visitors should act responsibly. Although there has been a spike in infections in the Western Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa did not announce any news restrictions on the province on Thursday, when he announced additional restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay.

Premier Alan Winde reiterated that this did not mean we are off the hook yet.

“We welcome the decision and the trust that he (Ramaphosa) has placed in our government and our people to manage the resurgence we are seeing, particularly on the Garden Route. We especially welcome that both the president and minister listened to our input and advice during consultations this week. This commitment to consultation is precisely what is needed during this challenging time. This decision to not impose additional restrictions allows us to protect our economy, and ensure that businesses are able to continue trading, tourism can continue and most importantly, that we save jobs,” he said.

As of 1pm yesterday, the Western Cape had 12 418 active infections with a total of 136 129 confirmed cases and 118 956 recoveries.

Winde said: “We must all remember that every person in one of our ICU beds right now, fighting for their life, is someone’s mother or father, husband or wife, grandmother or grandfather. It could be you or someone you love.

“We all have a responsibility to prevent this from happening. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I know we are all tired and we want this difficult year to be over. I do too. Let’s finish 2020 strong, and let’s show South Africa and the world that we can again flatten the curve in the Western Cape.”

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said: “Cape Town remains at alert Level 1, but we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, given the continued increase in transmission rates in the metro. As the peak of the festive season draws closer, we will see an increase in people socialising and moving around – increasing the risk of exposure.It is time for every individual to take responsibility for their own safety and that of others by adhering to the prescribed protocols.We have the playbook on how best to protect ourselves, but it is up to the players to execute it. Government can only do so much.”

Weekend Argus