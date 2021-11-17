Modack and his two companies face 51 charges of corruption

Cape Town - Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was in the dock again today following 51 charges of corruption involving a former senior police officer. This morning, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) released a statement stating Modack had allegedly paid more than R146 000 to a former Cape Town Central police station commander, Brigadier Kolindren Govender.

The State is also set to prove that junior police officers used State resources to locate and return a stolen vehicle to Modack. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Modack together with his two companies, AMG Auto CC and Peuxon Properties (Pty) Ltd, appeared at the Cape Town Regional Court this morning on 51 counts of corruption. His case was postponed to April 20 and 21 next year for plea and trial as his legal representative, advocate Dirk Uys SC, was absent due to personal reasons.

“The State alleges that Modack paid former Cape Town Central police station commander Brigadier Kolindren Govender more than R146 000 in gratuity after he interfered several times to ensure that a businessman linked to Modack was not arrested for theft of a luxury German vehicle, for reckless and negligent driving and that junior police officers used State resources to look for and return a stolen vehicle belonging to Modack.” Ntabazalila detailed the State's case, which involved Modack’s business associate and car dealer, Nazeem Saait, who was allegedly found in possession of an AMG Mercedes-Benz. “When the trial resumes, senior State advocate Louis van Niekerk will inform the court that a 2012 AMG Mercedes-Benz was found in possession of car dealer and Modack’s business associate, Nazeem Saait, on December 28, 2012. Brigadier Govender instructed his subordinate who was the investigating officer in the stolen vehicle case, Warrant Officer Quintus Share, not to hand over a copy of a founding statement of the criminal case to Warrant Officer Altman Slabbert of the SAPS Paarl Vehicle Identification Section. He instructed Warrant Officer Slabbert to leave the Mercedes-Benz at the said premises and not to seize it and that the matter has already been investigated by his office. The vehicle was never recovered after his interference.”

He added that Saait was arrested in Woodstock on August 6, 2013, for reckless and negligent driving. “Saait was not booked to the Woodstock police station cells for the reckless and negligent driving and riotous behaviour following Brigadier Govender’s intervention.” Ntabazalila said the investigation escalated when police officers stationed at Cape Town Central police station were allegedly tasked by Govender to locate the missing vehicle.

“In 2012, police officers stationed at Cape Town Central police station were ordered by Brigadier Govender to recover a missing vehicle that belonged to Modack,” he said. “A police officer, acting on a seizure warrant he obtained from Modack, seized a Land Rover using State resources and handed over the vehicle to Modack without following due processes. “None of the recovered vehicles were processed through the SAPS records, nor was a police docket opened and registered in any of these incidents.

“For all his troubles, Modack made 51 electronic payments between November 27, 2011, and August 25, 2013, which ranged between R1 000 and R6 000 to Brigadier Govender. Modack is out on bail on this matter and his bail is extended.” Modack’s tax case is also set for court again on November 22. Modack together with his mother, Ruwaida Modack, brother, Yaseen Modack, former SA Revenue Service employee Faried van der Schyff, Bashier Syce, Nadia Said, Dominique McLachlan and Kulsum van der Schyff were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.