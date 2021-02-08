Modelling school hits YouTube catwalk with uplifting campaign

Cape Town - They are making their voices heard through their YouTube channel. RVT Modelling School started their YouTube channel during lockdown to escape the reality of Covid-19. They learnt some unique things such photography through their photo challenges, however, they wanted to do more, such as making a positive impact in the lives of others. They decided on different awareness challenges every month. Some of the challenges they have done include: hygiene awareness, deaf awareness, endangered animals awareness, cancer awareness and anti-bullying awareness. This month, they will focus on heart health awareness. Danè van der Westhuizen, 11, said: “It is always important to raise awareness about everyday problems.The more people know, the better. I enjoy doing them (the awareness challenges) and making a difference in the community.” Zandri Theron, 15, said she loves the awareness challenges.

“I think it's such a fun way to get the younger generation involved in all these challenges and to be able to do things that they like such as modelling and other sports,” she said.

One of the senior coaches at RVT Modelling School, Cara-Leigh Whelan said too often they see people collecting things for charities but not much awareness is taking place.

“People maybe know about deaf people but do they really know how important it is to communicate with them? People might know that donating food is a good thing but they don’t feel they have enough to give so they don’t give at all? People know about rhino horn poaching but do they know how many of our earth’s beautiful creatures are actually endangered? People see these types of awarenesses but they don’t know how to make a difference. They don’t know that they have a voice and just by using that voice they can make a difference,” she said.

Founder of RVT modelling school, Reana van Tonder, said the awareness is spread through the information provided in our videos.

“One of the favourite challenges amongst the students was the endangered animal challenge. Each student that participated had to research their own animal and write their own facts on the animals. We hope to be able to share our knowledge on social matters with whomever takes the time to watch our videos. Maybe we can inspire someone to make a difference in their community, or make them aware to be kinder to deaf citizens, or even just save your bottle caps and donate them,” she said.

RVT Modelling School was founded by Van Tonder in 2011. The Durbanville-based modelling school focuses mainly on pageantry training, which includes ramp skills, verbal skills, grooming and wardrobe planning. They also focus on other aspects such as photographic modelling, choreography, advertisement training, and general life coaching.

If you would like to watch the awareness challenges, visit: https://youtube.com/channel/UCmfDMOh69V84_TQlGeygQIg.

