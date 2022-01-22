Mom a suspect after girl (13) hurt in knife attack at Delft centre; young man collapses, dies inside mall after stabbing

Cape Town - A 13-year-old girl has survived a knife attack allegedly at the hands of her mother and has been placed in the care of a guardian in Delft, while a young man has been stabbed to death at a local mall. The attack on the girl took place in N2 Gateway, Delft yesterday. The teenager fled the scene and ran into the Thicers Centre in Delft.

The teen, who is a minor and a victim of crime, may not be identified. Activist Farieda Ryklief, of Women Impacting a Nation who works closely with police, said the child ran into their centre in The Hague, Delft, yesterday morning. She was looking for help and it is expected that a case will to be opened with police once social workers had become involved. The child was temporarily in Ryklief’s care until her grandmother returned from work.

The grandmother had previously obtained an interdict against the mother who was not allowed to enter the house. The incident took place when the woman allegedly tried to gain forced entry into the house. “(The child) ran into the centre and was stabbed by her mother who is a drug addict,” she said. “She was so frantic and was barefoot. She had stab wounds to her arm. The grandmother was at work when the incident happened. “The grandmother had an interdict against the mother. because of her substance abuse and she was not supposed to be at the house,” Ryklief added.

“The incident happened when she wanted to enter the house and the child was stabbed. We have contacted social development as we cannot do anything where the police are involved until her guardian, the grandmother, is present. “She has minor wounds which were caused by the top of the knife.” The child has since been placed back in the care of her grandmother who is expected to meet with police and social workers, according to Ryklief.

Pastor Charles George, of the Delft Community Policing Forum, said he had been made aware of the incident but was unable to comment until he had received feedback. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said they had yet to receive a report. In a separate incident, videos and images of the aftermath of a fatal stabbing of a young man outside Mr Price in Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain went viral.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, explained the young man had run into the mall after he had been stabbed, where he collapsed and died. “Mitchells Plain police attended the crime scene at a local shopping centre,” he said. “Upon arrival at the scene , they found the body of an unknown man who sustained a stab wound to his chest. “The 26-year-old victim was declared dead on the scene by the medical personnel. According to reports, the incident started in the parking area, after which the victim ran into the mall, where he ultimately collapsed.