Mom arrested by FBI for alleged child porn of her daughter will remain behind bars for now

Cape Town - The Bonteheuwel mother who was arrested in a joint operation with the FBI and police after she allegedly sold photographs of her naked 4-year-old daughter on the dark web will remain behind bars while the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) gives further instructions. The 32-year-old woman, who may not be identified, made a brief appearance at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court this morning.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit top and her hair neatly tied up in a bun, the mother looked around at her family after emerging from the court’s holding cells. She had been brought from Pollsmoor Prison and is yet to apply for bail. She is facing charges of manufacturing of child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and financial gain from child pornography and rape.

The State indicated that the matter should be postponed for three weeks to allow the DPP to give instructions and she will be back in court on September 15. The matter is expected to move to the Parow Regional Court. Councillor Angus McKenzie speaks outside court as a 32-year-old woman from Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats who was arrested for allegedly selling naked photographs of her four-year-old daughter appered at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court.. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Ward councillor Angus McKenzie told the media they were opposing the release out on bail and made reference to President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech in 2019 following the murder of student Uyinene Mrwetyana where he stated that suspects accused of rape and murder should not be considered for bail.

Post office worker Luyanda Botha was sentenced for the murder. “This is a very serious matter,” said McKenzie. “It is critically important that as community leaders that we are engaging and involving ourselves in these very serious matters. We are opposing bail in the strongest possible terms. “It is critically important that, not just in an area like Bonteheuwel, that there is a stop to put to such behaviour.

“A few years ago the president said he will ensure that crimes such as these get no bail, he has done very little about that and so I take it upon myself to continue to fight where people are alleged to have committed criminal acts such as these against children and women, that they do not see the light of day.” Previously, the woman's family told Weekend Argus they were emotionally traumatised by what had happened and were not in a position to speak. The woman's five children have been placed with family members.