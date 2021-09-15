Mom arrested by FBI for alleged child porn remains behind bars

Cape Town - The Bonteheuwel mother arrested by the FBI during a joint operation after she allegedly sold photographs of her naked 4-year-old daughter on the dark web will remain behind bars until November while the investigation continues. The 32-year-old woman, who cannot be identified, made a third appearance at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court today.

She was dressed in a long-sleeved white sweater and her hair neatly combed into a bun. She is facing charges of manufacturing of child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and financial gain from child pornography and rape. The case was postponed to November 17 for further investigation.

Eric Ntabazalila, the spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed the case had been postponed: “The matter of the Bonteheuwel mother who sold naked pictures of her daughter on dark web has been postponed to November 17 for further investigation”. Ward councillor, Angus Mckenzie said they would continue to watch the case so that justice would be served. “This is the third appearance of a woman accused of selling pictures of her own children,” he said

“Justice delayed is justice denied. A young girl and her siblings are suffering after what her mother allegedly did to her. “Many perpetrators of child abuse and gender-based violence are looking at this specific case and thinking they can get away with it because the justice system is just not working.” He said they had to ensure that the woman stays behind bars.

“This case places a strong message that these types of allegations cannot be tolerated and we will continue to be at this court, and the justice system will know that a community will not allow this violence and hurting of our children.” The matter is expected to move to the Parow Regional Court. Previously, the woman’s family told Weekend Argus they were traumatised by what had happened and were not in a position to speak.