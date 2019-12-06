Mom details daughter's sexual assault horror on school's farewell weekend trip









Picture: luctheo/Pixabay Cape Town - Western Cape police are investigating a charge of sexual assault against a teacher and the secretary of Kuyakhanya Primary School in Old Crossroads.



According to the parents of the two 14-year-old girls, the Grade 9 class had been on a farewell weekend early last month.



One of the parents told Weekend Argus she started to notice changes in her daughter after she became withdrawn.



"I asked her what happened and why the sudden change, she told me something bad happened during the trip. That the teachers had slept with them. "She said one teacher jumped into bed with her while the secretary jumped into bed with another girl. "She told me that the teacher asked her if she knew how she got into school. Shortly after he then said she needed to repay him because it was through him she got a space at the school," explained the mother.



She further detailed the ordeal her daughter allegedly suffered for over an hour. "She then explained how her teacher started to touch her breasts as well as her private parts. He also instructed her to touch him. "She further explained that the teacher inserted his fingers inside of her, but when he tried to insert his penis, he could not and that is when she cried and he stopped and told her to go and wash up," she said.



According to the girl's parents, the doctor also confirmed that the child's vagina had been penetrated, but only with fingers.

A group of angry parents, supported by the South African National Civic Organisation, together with the ANC and the SACP, picketed outside the school in a bid to deliver a memorandum to the circuit manager, Andre Filander.



Filander accepted the memorandum, which demanded that the schoolteacher, administrator and principal be expelled with immediate effect.

The group gave the department 10 days in which to meet all seven of their demands, which also included an inquiry to investigate the entire staff complement at the school.



Filander expressed disappointment in the school and the principal for not reporting the matter timeously. Filander told the angry crowd that the principal only reported the matter a week later.

Filander confirmed that the department of education is dealing with the matter.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed to Weekend Argus that the department was investigating the claims.

“An investigation has been conducted into the allegations against a teacher and an administrative clerk at the school following allegations of misconduct on a school camp. We have consulted with the victims as well as their parents.



"The WCED will be charging the educator as well as the administrative clerk with misconduct before school closes on Friday for educators,” Hammond confirmed.



Hammond also added that the teacher “has been arrested".

"Due process needed to be followed,” she said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed the incident, saying the two men were arrested.

"Please be informed that the mentioned case number is a rape docket opened at Gordon’s Bay. The case is currently being investigated by the Khayelitsha FCS Unit.

"Two suspects aged 32 and 27 were arrested and appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court. The case was postponed to December 6, 2019 for further investigation."

