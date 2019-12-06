Cape Town - Western Cape police are investigating a charge of sexual assault against a teacher and the secretary of Kuyakhanya Primary School in Old Crossroads.
According to the parents of the two 14-year-old girls, the Grade 9 class had been on a farewell weekend early last month.
One of the parents told Weekend Argus she started to notice changes in her daughter after she became withdrawn.
"I asked her what happened and why the sudden change, she told me something bad happened during the trip. That the teachers had slept with them.
"She said one teacher jumped into bed with her while the secretary jumped into bed with another girl.
"She told me that the teacher asked her if she knew how she got into school. Shortly after he then said she needed to repay him because it was through him she got a space at the school," explained the mother.
She further detailed the ordeal her daughter allegedly suffered for over an hour.
"She then explained how her teacher started to touch her breasts as well as her private parts. He also instructed her to touch him.
"She further explained that the teacher inserted his fingers inside of her, but when he tried to insert his penis, he could not and that is when she cried and he stopped and told her to go and wash up," she said.
According to the girl's parents, the doctor also confirmed that the child's vagina had been penetrated, but only with fingers.