Mom wants justice after neighbourhood watch member allegedly poured boiling water over her

CAPE TOWN – It’s been two months since Nopinky Mqhele, 41, from Kraaifontein had boiling water poured over her body allegedly by a neighbourhood watch member.

To this day, police are yet to arrest the alleged suspect who lives in the same street as Mqhele. The mother of two says they were drinking in their home in Bhanting Street, Phase 9 when patrollers from the local neighbourhood watch came to tell them to go to bed as it was late. It was past curfew time when the patrollers came.

“We argued that we are not outside our premises but the patrollers did not want to hear any of it.”

An argument started and swear words were exchanged between the parties. It was after this that the neighbour disappeared for few minutes.

NOPINKY Mqhele had boiling water poured over her, allegedly by a member of the neighbourhood watch. Picture: Velani Ludidi

“She returned with what seemed to be a bucket but I did see any steam,” recalls Mqhele.

“She poured the water on my face then it went down to the whole body. I did not immediately feel any pain, it was after few minutes and my skin felt like it’s on a hot stove. My son tried removing my clothes to prevent them sticking to the burnt skin.”

Nopinky says she and the neighbour have not seen eye to eye for a long time but she never thought she would harm her. Her scars will now always be a reminder of that fateful night.

“She almost killed me,” she says while holding her face which has changed colour due to the burns. “Every time I look in the mirror, I think that I could have died that day. I am grateful to be alive and I also want justice for my suffering.”

A case was opened in March with the Kraaifontein police but no arrest has been made.

She says the community called a meeting to talk about the issue.

“This is not a family matter and it will not be discussed by a community. The police must arrest her, the woman is used to committing crimes and get away with it. Not this time.”

The Weekend Argus tried speaking to the woman. She dropped the phone before answering any questions.

Nopinky’s son Masibulele Mqhele, 26, also demands justice.

“The police must prove to us that no one is above the law. We do not understand why an arrest has not been made even with a doctor’s letter confirming injuries. The police want us to give up demanding justice and this case disappears like many others.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said Mqhele and her neighbour opened cases against each other and police are working hard to finalise the investigation.

“This office can confirm that two complainants opened cases against each other. Cases of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and intimidation cases are under investigation by Kraaifontein Detectives. The suspects have not been arrested yet. Detectives are working around the clock in an efforts to finalise the investigation and arrest the suspect/s.”

Weekend Argus