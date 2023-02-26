More accusations against Athlone principal surface

As more claims of racism and acts of sowing discord among learners and teachers at Ned Doman High School surfaced, education officials have set up a meeting with parents of a learner who was allegedly victimised for keeping funds safe. Parents of a Grade 12 learner at the Athlone school fear for their daughter's well-being after she was allegedly intimidated by the principal.

They opened a case of intimidation with the Athlone police against the school principal, Gwynne Philander, after he allegedly demanded an amount of R3 500 that last year’s Grade 11 learners raised for this year's matric jackets. The Weekend Argus has seen further correspondence sent by the School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson, Sakie Baba to Waleed Button, demanding that he deposit the amount into the school bank account and threatens that charges will be laid against him. The fundraising event was held outside school premises and received a go-ahead from the SGB.

Button's daughter was elected as treasurer by fellow learners for safe keeping the money, according to her parents. Button raised concerns with Baba after it came to his attention that the SGB allegedly approved jerseys at a cost of R400 each for the matrics. "My question is, who approved the jerseys and why was it never discussed in a meeting, instead the jackets were discussed," he said.

Other fresh accusations levelled against Philander include undermining other cultures, and treating learners unfairly. "The principal threatened to confiscate a hat that a learner wore as a sign that he went to initiation. According to African culture he had to wear the hat. But the Muslim culture of wearing head scarves is respected by the school," said one parent. The parent also alleged that African learners were constantly reminded that "this school is not for you, and that they must go back to Nyanga and Philippi".

Button's daughter was allegedly also told that if her fees were not paid, she would not be able to return to school. Parents who cannot afford to pay school fees are encouraged by education guidelines to apply to the SGB for exemption. Despite promises by Baba to meet with Button to address the matters, the meetings never took place as Baba allegedly had "other plans“.

A school insider accused the SGB of being dysfunctional and claimed that Philander "was the be-all and end-all" of the school. "He's untouchable and boasts that he's well protected. The lives of the learners are being destroyed in the process. The rot at the school is bad," said the source, who added that concerns had been raised with the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) for many years. Last week, WCED said it would launch an investigation after receiving Button's complaints.

But WCED dismissed allegations made against the school by a political party as inconsistent with the allegations lodged. MPL and ANC spokesperson on education, Khalid Sayed said his party had raised on numerous occasions at the legislature concerns over the principal's behaviour. "He's been intimidating learners, undermining the Learner Representative Council (LRC) and doing it unabated and the WCED is apparently protecting him," Sayed alleged.

WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said a meeting was scheduled to take place between Button and the school management on Monday. "District officials will also be present to mediate the discussion," she added. Director of the Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa, Hendrick Makaneta said it was the responsibility of the WCED and the SGB to hold principals accountable.

"If complainants are not satisfied with the outcome of intervention, they can escalate the complaints to the MEC for education," Makaneta said. He would not speculate on the actions that could be taken against alleged "rogue" teachers, as complaints had to be "thoroughly investigated" before a sanction was decided on. In 2022, parents and staff at Stratford Primary School in Eerste River complained of alleged victimisation and a toxic culture at the school.