More awareness needs to be raised about bipolar disorder

Cape Town - Today is Bipolar Day and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) wants to create more awareness about the condition.

“This day is about creating more awareness about this and getting people to understand it better for themselves and others. It is about getting accurate information for yourself and families,” said psychologist Alexa Scher.

She said it is important for people with bipolar disorder to see a psychiatrist and a psychologist as therapy and medication goes hand in hand.

“Bipolar is chronic. The therapy process is important as it helps you understand yourself better with self-care and self-help. It will equip you to manage it. It creates a non-judgmental place,” said Scher.

With Covid-19 mental health has taken a strain. So on this day, the Weekend Argus has spoken to a bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety group and how they help with bipolar disorder.

Thembi Dlamini, a support group head, said the support groups are for people that are experiencing the same things. “It is to provide emotional support for people. It is like-minded people coming together to share coping strategies.

Sadag has shared some tips which include; reaching out to others if you are alone, self-care and eating right.

If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you are struggling to cope, please visit www.sadag.org for self-help tips to manage your mental health during these times.

Weekend Argus