A man is lashed by rain as he walks along the promenade at Sea Point. File picture: Neil Baynes

Cape Town - The Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, says the province is handling the heavy rainfall from the past few days well.



The major winter storm that made landfall in the Western Cape, yesterday morning caused some damage across large parts of the province but with early warning systems in place, the impact was well managed.





According to Bredell, the heavy rainfall and gale force winds led to some localised flooding, electricity outages and collapsed structures.





“In the City of Cape Town there were various incidents reported of flooding and some families were displaced. The city has been providing the necessary support and will release their own updates. Further afield in Ladysmith in Kannaland district, 18 structures were damaged. Those appear to be the two areas most affected to date. Other reports have been relatively minor in scale,” he said.





Bredell added that days heavy rains were reported including up to 70mm in Kirstenbosch in the Cape Town metro.





“Heavy rainfall was also reported in the Cape Winelands, Overberg and West Coast Districts. We will know the impact on dams by the weekend.”





Bredell says the province’s proactive disaster management plans, which include early warning systems, helped authorities to better deal with the impact of the storm.





“These early warnings were disseminated to all disaster management centres across the province and all emergency services were placed on high alert. This meant response times were shorter and more efficient,” he said. Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services warned that strong winds can still be expected today, especially along the coastline as well as heavy seas and damaging waves.





“As a precaution against strong windy conditions, the public is advised to stay indoors where possible and away from any windows that open towards the severe winds. Swimming, fishing and outdoor activities including hiking are also not advisable especially along the coastline. The situation looks set to improve by tomorrow,” said Bredell.





The emergency contact number is 112. Authorities remain on standby.



