More than 4000 strays and unwanted animals expected this festive season

Cape Town - An influx of more than 4 000 strays and unwanted animals is expected to be taken in by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA this festive season. Their forecast is based on the average admissions over the past three years, from November to January.

In 2020/2021, their statistics were as follows: 31 cases of animal abandonment, 3 213 stray animals and 4 078 unwanted animals surrendered into their care. Spokesperson for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Belinda Abraham, said: “They are unloved, neglected, starving, sick, injured, and sometimes, dying. They are the stray animals that will be admitted to our facility in their thousands this festive season. More than 4 000 unwanted animals is not only shameful, it's a crisis. A crisis in compassion from the human race and a financial crisis for the SPCA. Meanwhile, with Guy Fawkes Day (November 5) approaching, Abraham said: “While the city over the last two years has not approved any sites for the discharge of fireworks over the festive period, there have still been cases of individuals discharging fireworks at their private residences. Animals have extremely sensitive hearing, and the noise sends them running into the streets, where they are often struck by cars. We’ve even seen dogs impaling themselves on palisade fencing or running through glass panes in panic. Please be compassionate this festive season and leave fireworks out of your celebrations.”

The city's Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said since 2019, the City no longer provided designated firework sites for Guy Fawkes, Diwali and New Year’s Eve. “In the past, providing designated sites did not deter the illegal discharge of fireworks in residential areas, and it remains a problem as evidenced by the number of complaints we receive during the first week of November and on New Year’s Eve. Many residents, especially pet owners, oppose the use of fireworks, and animal welfare organisations have their hands full on these nights. Residents are reminded that only national government has the authority to ban fireworks,” he said. If your animal is missing, call the SPCA on 021 700 4166, or email [email protected]