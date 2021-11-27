More than 600 seasonal lifeguard positions created by the City for the festive season

Cape Town - More than 600 seasonal lifeguard positions have been created by the City to provide safe swimming areas and to prevent drownings at municipal swimming pools and beaches this festive season. Mayco member for community service and health, Patricia van der Ross, said: “If all the positions are filled, up to 340 seasonal beach lifeguards, in addition to the 12 permanent senior lifeguards, will be stationed around the coastline at 29 different beaches and tidal pools. More than 250 seasonal swimming pool lifeguards will offer their services at the various municipal swimming pools open to the public.

“Lifeguards are on duty on a daily basis along the coast from 10am until 6pm at specific beaches and at municipal swimming pools on their operating times. Along the coast, lifeguards either do duty at safe bathing areas where their red and yellow flags are present, or they patrol more dangerous sections of coast to ensure the public take caution when entering the water. “The City encourages visitors to the beach to familiarise themselves with their surroundings, heed cautions posted on the signs and only swim where it is safe to do so between the red and yellow flags where lifeguards are on duty,” she said. The City manages about 250km of coastline beaches, including Silwerstroomstrand, along the West Coast, the Atlantic coastline, False Bay and all the way to Kogel Bay.

While there are also 38 municipal swimming pools, 35 of them being stand-alone facilities, which includes picnic areas and shade covers, Kuils River and Zandvlei are within resorts and Monwabisi has a day camp area. “All beaches and a selected number of municipal swimming pools are open for the festive season. This will remain unless the Covid-19 lockdown alert level changes, in which case the national legislation applicable at the time will dictate the opening or closure of swimming pools and beaches,” said van der Ross. With regards to CPR, lifeguards have been equipped with bag valve mask resuscitators with viral filters to protect themselves and their patients.

Van der Ross said: “This equipment eliminates the mouth-to-mouth resuscitation component of CPR and reduces the dispersion of aerosols in the CPR process. The resuscitators are used in conjunction with high-risk long gloves, face masks and face shields. “Informative signage will be posted at strategic locations and hand sanitiser will be available at public ablutions and swimming pool entrances. The City therefore appeals to all visitors and residents to be respectful towards their fellow beach-goer and swimming pool user by allowing for the necessary social distance to curb the spread of Covid-19.” Chairperson of Lifesaving Cape Town, Christine Kennedy said all lifeguards have done their annual retests and all clubs made sure that they are ready for duty.