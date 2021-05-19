Most Khayelitsha shooting suspects not charged

Cape Town – The shooters who killed 12 people and injured several others in Khayelitsha are still at large.

Nine people were shot dead at different locations in Site B, Khayelitsha on Saturday.

Four others succumbed to wounds sustained from the shooting incidents in the hospital and five were seriously wounded.

Police said on Monday a task team comprising Lockdown II forces, intelligence officials, organised crime detectives and a combat contingent pounced on 11 suspects at a hotel in Sea Point at about 3am.

It appears of the 11 suspects, only three were linked to the shooting but only for one murder charge, not the 13.

The three appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“Andile Valishiya, Dominic Isaacs and Fundile Maseti made their first appearance at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court this morning.

“They are charged with one count of murder.

“This follows shootings that took place over the weekend in Khayelitsha.

“Their case has been postponed until June 2 for bail application,” said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Of the three suspects, one was also linked to the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha in May last year.

A fourth suspect of the 11 was linked with another murder that took place in March this year.

Information received by the Weekend Argus about the case details that the three suspects who appeared in court shot one person belonging to a certain gang.

The gang then retaliated and went on a shooting spree which resulted in the death of the 12 people and the wounding to five.

Both gangs are said to be involved in extortion and racketeering.

Responding to questions about the case, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said: “Investigations could as of now link the three accused who appeared in court today to a case of murder.

“Of the three, one suspect has also been charged for a multiple murder case (of May last year) where seven persons were shot and killed in Khayelitsha.

“He appeared for that case also at the Khayelitsha court today.

’Meanwhile, a fourth suspect is expected to appear in court in Khayelitsha on Thursday for another murder case that occurred in March.

“He was among the 11 who were detained in Sea Point on Monday.”

She said as investigations into the 13-weekend murders of Khayelitsha continued, the possibility of further arrests being effected could not be ruled out.

Weekend Argus