Mother attacked by three dogs on the mend

Cape Town - The 26-year-old mother of four who survived after being scalped during a dog attack in Penhill in January is in and out of hospital. The family of Ronel Lewis have confirmed that she is in a stable condition, but is receiving skin grafting procedures and operations.

According to Lewis’s family, she sustained multiple injuries which included being scalped, losing one of her ears and a hole in her stomach. Lewis is receiving treatment at Tygerberg Hospital. Her aunt, Louise Dowries, said: “She is in and out of hospital and the police are still busy with her case.

“The doctors were worried about a hole in her stomach. He (owner) will have to cover all her medical cost and has not been approached yet.” She added that the police are busy with their investigation after waiting for the right opportunity to take Lewis’s statement. Dowries and her family also have to reapply for a new South African Social Security Agency card for Lewis after it was damaged and destroyed during the attack.

Law Enforcement confirmed that all three dogs have been removed from the owner’s premises and he will face a charge relating to the Animal Keeping By-Law. A criminal case is now with the police. Lewis was attacked by three dogs while doing gardening work in Penhill, one of which was a pit bull. During a previous interview with the “Weekend Argus”, the dog’s owner, who cannot be identified until he is formally charged, said he had three dogs, one of which was a pit bull and two cross-breeds of a Rottweiler.

He claimed the pit bull was the main attacker and that it was the first animal to be removed by Law Enforcement. He also stated that his dogs had pushed the gate open. He further claimed that his dogs were protecting him during the incident after the woman had allegedly jumped on him in fear when they began their attack. “Weekend Argus” approached Law Enforcement today to confirm whether the man had paid a fine or what had happened since.

They have yet to respond to queries. “Weekend Argus” reported a few days ago about an 8-year-old boy who suffered the same fate as Lewis after he was mauled by pit bulls. Siphelo Cramford was blind, deaf and mute and was unable to walk on his second birthday.