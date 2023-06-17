Mother nature causes havoc and despair

Cape Town - As the cold, wet weather that has left hundreds destitute is expected to persist this weekend, one family is hoping to find the body of a relative who was washed away. Reagan Fredericks from Retreat, was swept away in the Keyser canal more than three days ago.

According to his friend and witness, Wesley Powell, Fredericks was pushed into the canal during an attack. “We were told the divers could not enter the water and that we must wait for his gallbladder to burst so that his body can surface. We are traumatised and want to find his body, that is why people volunteered to go into the canal and one of them is a friend who survived.” Fredericks’ mother, Natalie was too traumatised to speak.

Meanwhile, In Mbekweni, Paarl, more than 800 people were left destitute, after water from nearby canals overflowed into their homes. Hundreds of residents have been sleeping in the Mbekweni Community Hall where the Gift of the Givers are providing food and other supplies.

For Venesia Afrika the events have been very stressful as her four-year-old son, Imilio Afrika who has three broken ribs and tuberculosis, is set to undergo an operation in six days. Ward councillor Zawkhaha Zheso said he would not send the community back to Unathi and Neder Park informal settlements.

“These areas are located next to a railway line and the water came flowing over that into people’s homes,” he said. “I will keep the people here for as long as I can until we find alternative accommodation.” In Retreat, more than 200 residents gathered along the Keyser canal, desperate to find the body of Reagen Fredericks, a father of a five-month-old baby. supplied pic. Estelle Pietersen, from Faure Farm, said they had to evacuate their homes due to flooding on Wednesday.

“All of our electrical appliances were damaged and our clothes and shoes are all soaking wet, including our beds. We are waiting to see if our stove and fridge still work. This has never happened before and it’s a very scary situation as you don’t know whether it’s going to happen again.” Reagen Fredericks, 30, of Retreat is missing after he was pushed into a canal known as the Keyser canal near Retreat. Supplied pics The South African Weather service had issued an Orange Level 6 warning which saw disruptive rainfall leading havoc to many parts of the province, and a level 4 warning for Saturday. Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning called on communities to avoid low-level water crossings and bridges.