Mother of missing Shevonne Matthews says she became homeless 19 years ago due to a broken heart

Cape Town - Nineteen years after nine-year-old Shevonne Matthews disappeared from a park in Athlone, her mother revealed she had been homeless due to a broken heart and an addiction to alcohol.

For the first time in nearly two decades, Jacqueline Matthews, 51, opened up about the disappearance of her only child.

Since April 2002, Matthews had slept on the streets in Athlone and had not had another child.

She said she vowed to never have another child after never finding Shevonne.

She is appealing for Shevonne to come back home, believing she is still alive, saying she would leave her life on the streets.

This week, Weekend Argus found Matthews roaming the streets.

Jacqueline was adopted by a woman named Katy Matthews in Athlone when she was a baby.

Katy passed away ten years ago.

When Matthews became addicted to alcohol and could not fend for her baby Shevonne, Katy adopted her.

Shevonne was placed at Holy Covenant in Parow.

It was during the Easter School holidays when Shevonne mysteriously vanished on April 16, 2002.

It had become a routine for Shevonne when she visited her family to play in the local park.

Shevonne’s aunt, Kathleen Matthews, 72, remembers that.

“She played in the house that morning when she told Katy, my mother, that she was going to play in the park,” said Jacqueline, glancing at an old school photograph of Shevonne which stands in the lounge among other family portraits.

“We noticed it was becoming dark and Shevonne was not home. We looked all over for her and when we realised she was gone, my mother reported her missing at the police station.”

Kathleen revealed that Katy had followed up on any leads and even travelled as far as Durban to search for Shevonne.

Katy had been meticulous about information and kept newspaper clippings and was always in contact with police.

“We have not heard from the police since my mother died about ten years ago,” said Kathleen.

“My mother had responded to a tip-off that Shevonne was somewhere in Durban, that she had been taken by someone. My mother travelled all the way to Durban to look for Shevonne but sadly there was no news of her.”

Kathleen said Jacqueline had straddled between being homeless and living at home before Shevonne disappeared and that she had still managed to see her.

“She has an addiction to alcohol and it became worse after Shevonne went missing,” she said.

“Now, like today, when you (Weekend Argus team) knock on my door, I always get that feeling that it will be Shevonne coming home, saying: ’Mammie, ek is by die huis’ (Mommy, I am home.)

“She used to call me mommy also and my mother because we were her mothers. I still see Jacqueline the mother, she comes here now and then and is homeless.”

When the team met Jacqueline she was in a fit of tears when she spoke of her only child.

She complained of being cold and hungry and admitted this was a life she had chosen.

“I used to live here and there and when my child went missing, I became homeless,” she said.

“I was and am just heartbroken. I never had another child, she is my only a baby.

“I could not have another child because I always feared the same thing would happen to that child.

“We haven't even heard from the police in years.”

In tears, Matthews said she had a message for Shevonne and promised she would turn her life around if she came back home.

“I miss her very much. I long for her. Please come back home, my baby.

“If she comes back then I will go back home, I will try to make my life a better life. I know my child is still alive.”

Last month, provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk revealed there was no cold case squad operating at local police stations.

Van Wyk has since promised feedback on the Matthews investigation.

Meanwhile, Michelle Ohlsson founded Concerned Parents of Missing Children after her son Matthew, 9, vanished in 1997.

She and her husband Michael have helped countless families to find missing children and were also safety parents.

Shevonne’s family was one of those they supported.

“The grandmother, who adopted Shevonne, went as far as Durban to search for her, she worked with us and looked for her child,” said Ohlsson.

“That woman died looking for her granddaughter. We knew the circumstances of the mother at the time.”

Ohlsson said she was disappointed in the police and their promises to assist families only after the media came on board.

In March, the Weekend Argus brought the cold case story of Matthew who disappeared while taking a dirt bin outside of his home in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.

Now, 24 years later, a witness who had been a child came forward and gave police a statement claiming she had seen Matthew inside a house near a primary school.

Police have yet to follow up with the Ohlsson’s.

The Weekend Argus spoke to the witness who said she had suffered with guilt, that she could have saved Matthew and identified a man in the community, who sold magazines, that she had seen the child inside his home in 1997.

“It is upsetting that after the media does research on cases, then they will start to work on a case and they will follow up and place it with FCS (family violence and sexual offences unit). Why do they wait for the media? We parents are living with it every day, we cannot place it at the side.

“This is an empty promise even now in March when we came out with a new development in Matthew’s case,” the witness said.

