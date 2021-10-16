Mother of murdered Asheeqah Scott to face plea and trial for child abuse

Cape Town - The mother of one-year-old Asheeqah Scott is expected to face a plea and trial soon for a child abuse charge. Shakiera Scott is facing a charge of child abuse at the Parow Regional Court, relating to little Asheeqah, aged one.

Shakiera Scott, mother, faces a child abuse charge. FILE Her case was transferred from Bellville Magistrate’s Court to Parow for trial purposes but was hampered by several delays. This week, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the case was still on the court roll after her arrest in 2019. Scott’s two-month-old baby, Zarah Scott, died after having breathing complications on September 21, 2019, and police opened an inquest docket into her death.

She had brought the infant to Delft Day Hospital, stating the baby had stopped breathing when she wanted to breastfeed her. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the case was still on the court roll. “Her boyfriend was charged with the murder in the High Court, convicted and sentenced. She was charged with child abuse.”

Previously in 2019, police confirmed Scott was arrested for murder, and the NPA confirmed the charge was now that of child abuse. Scott is expected to face a plea and trial on November 8. Scott’s boyfriend, Pieter van Tonder, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in May 2018 for Asheeqah’s murder in Delft.

Pieter van Tonder was sentenced. FILE He had entered into a plea explanation with the State in October 2017 and admitted to smoking mandrax with his friend before assaulting her and burning her lips. Van Tonder had been asked by Scott to look after the child in September 2016. At the time of the trial, the State pathologist noted that Asheeqah was malnourished and had old and new injuries and fractured ribs.