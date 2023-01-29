A Cape Town mom is clinging to hope that the decomposed remains of a woman unearthed beneath the floor boards of a Mandalay home do not belong to her daughter who disappeared four months ago. A sombre air hung over two households in the community of Mandalay near, Mitchells Plain, yesterday afternoon as two families waited anxiously to hear the fate of their loved ones, for different reasons.

In one home, a mother was dealing with the news that her son may have murdered the daughter of a woman who lives a few streets away. In this house, a group of women sat dressed in black in the lounge. A woman who answered the door told Weekend Argus it was best to speak to police. When asked about the house where the body was discovered, she said: “It’s here.” At the second home, Linda Diko sat waiting to hear from police about the next steps in the investigation about the disappearance of her daughter Cleo.

Police are still waiting to confirm whether the decomposed body they found in Heather Street, Mandalay, is her daughter who went missing on October 14. Diko told Weekend Argus that police informed her on Friday that the body they found could be her daughter. She had no further updates by yesterday. “(On Friday) I was called by the friends of Cleo to say the police…are looking for me. They found a dead body in one of the houses that they assume is Cleo…The cops didn’t say it is Cleo. I didn’t identify the body because it was decomposed,” said Diko, who was also surrounded in her house by loved ones.

Cleo Diko was last seen leaving her Mandalay home on October 14 last year. Picture: Facebook. “We’re still waiting for the cops to come and take the sample of my saliva…that is what they said yesterday…I don’t know who’s the killer. I don’t know if it is Cleo that was found in that house.” Diko said Cleo, 34, was a nail technician who had been unemployed for “quite some time”. She briefly had a contract job in September. The last Diko saw her daughter was on the evening of Friday 14 October, at their home, with a friend. When she returned, her daughter was gone.

“She is a person full of life. She does things that any youth does. I don’t know what happened when she left the house,” she said. “Her friends say she left. She went to join guys who went drinking.” Asked whether she had any hope that the body found on Friday was not her daughter, she said: “It’s fifty, fifty.”

In the other household, a neighbour said that the suspect’s mother was the one who reported him to the police after she found “something suspicious” in the separate entrance where he lives on her premises. She had gone into the flat to clean it as she always does when he is not around. She found blood stains on his shirt and thought it might be a result of a fight he had had with his brother. Then she noticed more blood stains on other clothes. As she continued to search the flat, she found sheets and duvets full of blood. She also heard what sounded like broken tiles underneath the carpet, which had been cut. When police arrived, they found a body buried under the carpet.

Byron de Villiers, chairperson of the Lentegeur community police forum, said the amount of blood at the scene indicated a brutal crime. “All the blankets were filled with blood, the pillows were filled with blood,” he said. If the deceased was found to be Cleo, her death could have been prevented, De Villiers said.

For one, she was seen having an argument with the suspect at a nearby tavern on the day she disappeared, but no one intervened. Secondly, the incident was part of a bigger social ill in the area. “There’s been a lot of complaints of illegal shebeens in Mandalay…It’s an issue constantly being addressed in our meetings with station commanders,” he said. “From a community point of view, it’s absolutely concerning that it had to go to that extent.”

Lentegeur police said about 3pm on Friday they found the body of a woman reported as missing in Mandalay after following up on a lead. The home was that of the man last seen with the missing woman on October 14. A police statement issued on Saturday confirmed most of the neighbour’s account of how the body was discovered. The statement said a 38-year-old suspect was arrested with the help of community members. “At this stage of the investigation, we cannot confirm nor deny that the body discovered, is indeed that of the missing Cleo Khanya Diko. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and DNA testing will be done to determine identification of the deceased,” read the statement issued by Lentegeur’s Constable Felicia Adams.