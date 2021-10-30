Mothers feeding their nations

Cape Town - A group of mothers from Hanover Park and Mitchells Plain have called themselves God’s Angels Feeding Scheme while they try to change the lives of the elderly and abused in their communities. The mothers recently registered their NPC.

They travel as far as Ceres to the Eerste River to feed hundreds of elderly people, catering mainly for the vulnerable and abused, including school children. They also carry out bus trips, hikes and holiday accommodation at affordable rates for pensioners and assist with cases involving social development and social workers. One of the founders, Myrtle Jack, said they have always wanted to help the elderly who they felt were the most vulnerable.

Just last week, the team took a bus trip to Ceres where they fed more than 1 000 people. When asked where they received their revenue from, they said they dug deep into their pockets. She said not only did they provide a hot meal, they also provided counselling for those who needed it.

“We are just a few women from the community, mothers who decided to come together because we could see there was a need, especially for the elderly and the abused persons and those receiving a government grant,” she said. “We have been running our feeding scheme but we recently registered the NPC. We travelled to Ceres last week and the next day we were in Blue Downs. We fed close to 2 000 people which included local school children. What we do is the preparation for cases that need to receive the attention of a social worker.” Jack said they also provide counselling.

“We also plan annual holiday accommodation for the elderly at affordable rates and we plan hiking trips which we have one coming up next week to Newlands and even visit Table Mountain.” The group during a trip to Ceres last week where they fed more than 1 000 people. SUPPLIED Charmaine Mctommey said they would also work in partnership with other feeding organisations. “I am from Hanover Park but I am working with others in my community and here in Mitchells Plain,” she said.