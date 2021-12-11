Mothers hopes for justice for their deceased children

Cape Argus - On January 31, Hilton Cordoms, 36, was murdered in his parents’ home in Macassar. His mother, Roanna Cordoms, found his body.

Since that day, she has been battling to get justice. Roanna said that on the day he was murdered, her son was seen in the community doing normal daily activities. At some point, he went to the shop to buy bread and a soft drink. He then went back to the house and later to join his friends at a park.

At around 11pm, he returned home. Roanna said that later that night, neighbours heard someone screaming: ‘’Help me!’’ They did not attend to the cries for help.

The following morning, Hilton was found dead in the bathroom, the walls splattered with his blood. The glass he had had drank from the night before lay broken on the kitchen floor. Roanna blames the police for dragging their feet in her son’s case. She is demanding answers. ‘’I am stressed out. I live in the home where my son was murdered, I go to the police station every day because I am worried that no one is giving me the answers. Each time I go to the police station, they don't give me proper feedback, they just meet me downstairs at reception and say there is still no progress on the case,’’ she said.

‘’I live in fear in my own home. I live with high blood pressure and I get sick each time I start stressing about this. I want justice served in my son’s case and I will never rest until the perpetrator is dealt with.’’ Ursula Koopman, who lives in Macassar too, is also appealing for justice for her son. Rudi Koopman, 32, was stabbed to death in New Road, Macassar last month.

Ursula reported the matter to the Macassar SAPS but says she was not given a case number. When she visited the police station on November 25 they could not give her feedback on her case. She wonder whether the police ever opened a docket.

Ursula eventually turned to her ward councillor, Peter Helfrich, whom she said immediately came to her aid and intervened. ‘’I feel hurt because the alleged perpetrator is walking freely in the community and is not facing any consequences. There are many witnesses who are willing to come forward, but there is no effort being made by the Macassar SAPS,’’ she said. Helfrich said gangs in Macassar were robbing, assaulting and killing residents.

The community complained that the police did not come out when called. “It is not acceptable that the alleged perpetrator is walking around freely in our community and is not being brought to book,” he said. “I will be liaising with the SAPS on an urgent basis to get to the bottom of this and to ensure that there is justice for Rudi and the other victims. “I will not rest, and will stand with their families, until there is justice for their murders.

“I am very saddened by the fact that an innocent person’s life can so easily be taken. Something like this should never happen to anyone and, as a community, we must take a firm stand against criminals. We cannot allow criminality like this to continue in this ward. The alleged perpetrators must face the full might of the law. ‘’I would like for the national SAPS to intervene and provide Macassar SAPS with sufficient resources in order to optimally perform their duties.’’ Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said both murders were being investigated.

“Macassar police registered an Inquest for further investigation, following the discovery of the body of a 36-year-old man in the bathroom of a dwelling in Ulin Street. The murder case of the mentioned person, Rudi Koopman, is still under investigation. The suspect/s are yet to be arrested.” Responding to the claims by the families, Macassar SAPS station commander Lieutenant Colonel Mbangu said: ‘’Community members hesitate to be witnesses in such crimes, even though they know who committed the crime, because they are being intimidated and threatened. People must work with the police and report crimes of any nature. ‘’Report crime and any suspicious activities such as drug dealing, murder, assault or rape, and seek assistance from professional organisations because all information is treated with confidentiality,’’ he said.