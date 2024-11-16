Motive behind airport animal cruelty incident to be revealed

Cape Town - A week after a French national flung her dog from a three storey balcony at O.R. Tambo Airport, police have yet to determine what the motive was. The National Council of SPCA’s told Weekend Argus the woman will face an array of charges relating to the Animal Protection Act but they could not rule out that police may add additional charges.

Earlier this week, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, police spokesperson confirmed they were yet to take the woman’s statement as she was receiving treatment at a medical facility. Jacques Peacock, Public Relations manager at the NSPCA, said the investigation was two fold, with the South African Police’s role including their own. “To our knowledge, the suspect remains in the custody of the South African government and is currently receiving medical care,” he said.

“The NSPCA’s main priority is the prosecution of the animal welfare case, and the decision to arrest lies with the South African Police Service.” The investigation is ongoing, and we envisage that the suspect will face an array of charges in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962, from an animal welfare point of view. “Should the South African Police Service consider additional charges which are not related to the animal welfare contraventions, they may pursue the same.”

They also said they could not comment whether the investigation would go beyond that of animal cruelty. “This information is not at the disposal of the NSPCA, as we concern ourselves with the act of animal cruelty,” he explained. He added they could not comment on whether the woman had been in the country for two days prior to the incident.

Peacock said when animals are in transit daily, the NSPCA’s Special Projects Unit are specifically designated to inspect animals entering and exiting our ports and borders. “Regular routine, pro-active inspections are conducted at both land – and airports, as well as seaports when necessary,” he stated. The horrific incident made headlines on Friday, November 8, after the NSPCA revealed the woman was caught on CCTV video footage, throwing her dog from the three-storey balcony at the airport. They said she had travelled from France to Johannesburg and was on her way to Brazil and had boarded her flight with her dog after purchasing an additional ticket on November 6.

The video footage showed the woman strolling through the Atrium at OR Tambo International Airport, with her small black dog running freely. And when the dog reached her, she picked it up and threw it from the railing. Due to the extent of the animals injuries, it had to be euthanised. “Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said in response to the incident, that they were working closely with authorities following the incident. Transportation and welfare of animals lies with the respective airline. However, in this instance, as soon as the incident occurred, ACSA officials promptly contacted the Kempton Park SPCA, who quickly responded and took the injured animal into their care,“they said.