Motorist disregarded a stop sign and collided with law enforcement officers on Sunday night

Cape Town - A City of Cape Town law enforcement vehicle crashed at the corner of Victoria Road and Eighth Avenue in Grassy Park on Sunday night. They were driving towards Pelican Park, when another motorist disregarded a stop sign and collided with the officers’ vehicle.

Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “ The officers were transported to hospital for treatment. We wish them a speedy recovery and I hope that the suspect is dealt with swiftly by the criminal justice system.” Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police attended a crime scene on Sunday at about 8.50pm on the corner of Victoria Road and Eighth Avenue in Grassy Park. “Upon arrival at the scene, they found two vehicles which collided. The two occupants sustained injuries and received attention on the scene by the medical personnel.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested and detained on a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or a drug having a narcotic effect. Once charged he is expected to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charge,” he said. In other incidents, law enforcement officers made 93 arrests over the past week and metro police officers made 78 arrests and issued 4 596 fines for various traffic and by-law transgressions. While traffic service officers arrested 79 suspects and impounded 184 vehicles. The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, said: “The festive season is normally a time when officers have their hands full dealing with all kinds of misbehaviour. We are hoping that the number of arrests made will serve as a warning to those thinking of breaking the law, that it will not be tolerated and they will be brought to book if caught.”