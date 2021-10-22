Moulana wounded during Rylands house robbery

Cape Town - A moulana (religious leader) has been shot and wounded in a house robbery in Rylands while his father escaped unharmed. The incident took place on Thursday just after 3am when unknown suspects robbed the residence in Doring Street Rylands and fled with the household goods after shooting the Moulana in the chest.

The Moulana’s name is known to the newspaper but he may not be identified because he is a victim of crime. Police confirmed arrests were not made at this stage. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut explained: “Yesterday (Wednesday) morning at around 3:10am four unknown suspects perpetrated a house robbery in Doring Street Rylands Athlone, and fled with household goods.

“During the incident, one of the victims sustained a gunshot wound for which he was treated. Arrests are yet to be made.” The Community Policing Forum has confirmed the area has a high rate of house and business robberies. Athlone Police Station Community Policing Forum chairperson, Sharon Classen, told Weekend Argus they were aware of the incident as the community was plagued by several house robberies and business robberies.

“I can confirm that a case was registered with the South African Police for the Doring Road incident,” she said. “Rylands is an area that has many home invasions and robberies of business owners.” In a separate incident police disarmed a gangster in Kensington after carrying out a trace operation where they arrested a suspect who was found in possession of an unlicensed shotgun.