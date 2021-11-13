Mountain biker’s ride highlights plight of stray dogs

Cape Town - No mountain was high enough for a Somerset West resident who took part in a three-day mountain bike endurance race this past week to help in combating the increasing number of stray dogs in and around Cape Town. In aid of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA (CoGH SPCA), David Mitchley’s love for animals surpassed the steep slopes at the FNB Wines2Whales Pinotage MTB event, and continued to push through the challenges in order to raise funds to provide a safe home for stray dogs this holiday season. Mitchley used his own experience having adopted two dogs who have, since then, imprinted themselves on his family.

“When I visited the CoGH SPCA in Ottery in 2019, I was blown away by the scale of SPCA’s operation, given that it had no assistance from local, provincial or national government, relying entirely on donations from the general public in order to keep the great work going. So when my cycling buddy sent a message to our cycling group asking if anybody was interested in riding the Wines2Whales race in aid of the CoGH SPCA, without giving it a second thought, I said yes.” “What inspired me to partake in the race was the combination of my love for animals and my love for riding my mountain bike. We have two rescue dogs at home and in the past year that we’ve have had them, they have become an integral part of our family, and even if one of them had to get lost, I would not give up the search until I found them,” said Mitchley. According to CoGH SPCA latest statistics, they found that there were 31 cases of animal abandonment, 3 213 stray animals admitted and 4 078 unwanted animals who were surrendered into the facility. Given the challenges the organisation has faced, CoGH SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, said a coordinated effort will be need from everyone to keep stray dogs off the streets this festive season

“From our analysis, we believe that our intake of stray and unwanted animals will double between November and January 2022 and given more than 4 000 unwanted animals will be in our facility – this is a crisis. A crisis in compassion for the human race and a financial crisis for the SPCA. As an NGO, we have limited resources, but we believe that with everyone’s help, we will be able to reach animals as quickly as possible,” said Abraham. While stray dogs continue to often be an overlooked issue, Mitchley explained that in light of this, education and responsibility play the biggest roles. “People who have animals as pets need to be educated as to what their responsibilities are in respect to those pets, that’s why I think the re-homing process that the SPCA follows is so important.