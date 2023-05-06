Cape Town – Members of the public now have the opportunity to comment on a R66.2 million project set to revamp 26km of non-motorised transport infrastructure in Mitchells Plain. The public participation process is open until May 28 and residents have already shown interest, with some saying being included in the decision-making process brings hope that funds are directed and invested towards the needs of ratepayers.

Mitchells Plain resident Edgar September said at first he didn't understand the concept of the project until his ward councillor, Ashley Potts, explained it. "I found that it is meant to improve our walkways, building the much-needed cycling and skating lanes, something that will be very beneficial for our communities, and were previously minimal in the Flats and black communities. “I hope whatever we, as the people on the ground, will say about the project and designs will be taken into consideration, and not just be a waste of our time," said September.

More on this Planned upgrades by City to Voortrekker Road gets mixed reaction

Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said although it wouldn't directly address the issues of traffic congestion, the project would provide non-motorised and universal access for people in wheelchairs, pedestrians and cyclists and other commodities. He said expanding the infrastructure would provide safe and quality infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. "Since the majority of residents walk as part of their daily commute, the City will invest in non-motorised transport infrastructure and make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. “This will provide safer travel options for pedestrians and cyclists, enhance access to public transport services, particularly for vulnerable transport users, and promote cleaner and carbon-neutral travel. The City recognises that traffic calming is critical to the safety of pedestrians and cyclists."

The improvements will provide linkage between amenities like local hospitals, railway station, police stations, libraries, schools, local play parks, local retail stores, spaza shops and shopping centres in Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Philippi, Mandalay, Strandfontein, among other areas. Potts said this wasn't just about the construction and encouraged the public to comment and or engage with their local councillors to find out more about the project. He said this is a first step to the realisation of a long-term dream for the youth of the benefiting communities. "As much as pedestrian and cycling lanes are a necessity, the idea of having safe skating and cycling lanes is the most exciting for many of our youth, because they will now enjoy the outdoors. (It will be) either for leisure, or as means of transport without interfering with vehicles or obstructing traffic.