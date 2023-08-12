Murder accused Corrine Jackson faces new assault charge for male victim and makes counter case

Cape Town - Corrine Jackson who is on trial for allegedly murdering her estranged girlfriend six years ago, has been arrested once again. This time for assault after a male victim was attacked. Jackson has made a counter case against him.

Court watch authorities and Gender Based Violence activists are now calling for Jackson’s bail to be revoked and for her to be detained permanently, while her trial continues for murder. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed that Jackson was arrested earlier this week in Bo Kaap. She is now facing an additional charge of assault common and made an appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Jackson has also opened a case of assault common against the same victim. Jackson is currently on trial for the murder and assault of her estranged girlfriend, Nadine Esterhuizen at her home in Colorado Park in Mitchells Plain in September 2017. Vanessa Esterhuizen, the mother of victim, Nadine Esterhuizen is waiting for the trial to end. file image Esterhuizen, 18, was stabbed more than 20 times and during a testimony by the detective during a bail application, he said the attacker had left an open wound around the neck, an attempt to cut her head off.

She is also facing a charge of contravening a protection order in an incident apparently that took place at Strandfontein Pavilion prior to the murder, where Esterhuizen sustained a cracked skull and her cellphone flung into the ocean. A case was also opened against Jackson last year by a female victim who claimed Jackson allegedly assaulted her in Vredehoek. Jackson is currently out on bail.

Linda Jones of the Mitchells Plain United Residents Association said they were concerned about her bail conditions. “It is a concern that she travelled to Johannesburg last year, her bail conditions must be revoked,” she said. “I was informed of a case opened at Cape Town police station of assault.”