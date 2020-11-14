Murder and rape accused gets 30 years’ imprisonment

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Justice has been served for the murder of Unathi Madotyeni who was murdered and raped in Langa three years ago. Madotyeni was last seen alive the night before when she went out with a friend. The 33-year-old mother of two was killed and her eyes gouged out. At the time, her friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, told IOL, Madotyeni had come to Cape Town to further her studies. She had left her home her friend around 6pm. FOUND DEAD: Unathi Madotyeni The last time she saw Madotyeni, they had met up with friends at a local tavern where they stayed for a few hours. They went to another friend’s home and a male acquaintance accompanied the pair. Shortly after, Madotyeni allegedly decided to go home and the man followed her. Her killer, Sikelela Mahlola, 44, was sentenced yesterday at the Parow Regional Court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Mahlola was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for rape and 20 years’ imprisonment for murder and he is effectively sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and will continue with its efforts of ensuring that those charged with crimes against women and children get the sentences they deserve,” said Ntabazalila.

Ncumisa Mahangu chairperson of the DA Women’s Network said: “I am not happy with the 30 years because there is parole and I am not sure if he will get out of jail because it is not life imprisonment. I am happy justice finally has been served because the cases have been in court for the last three years and it has been traumatic,” said Mahangu.

She added that her wishes are that Mahlola rots in jail for the brutal murder.

Madotyeni’s cousin Thuliswa Madotyeni said the family respected the judge's decision but felt it was a not a long sentence.

“We are just grateful there has been justice for her death. He has already served three years in jail for her murder. No parent can ever be happy after losing a child but now we can at least rest knowing her killer has been charged,” said Thuliswa.

She added that gender-based violence has been plaguing the country where women and children are murdered and their killers never caught.

“We are grateful that her killer was caught two days later and we were able to see justice where some families may have not had this. Unathi can now rest knowing that her killer that the person who killed her is now behind bars. She will always remain in our hearts but we know she is now resting,” said Thuliswa.

Weekend Argus