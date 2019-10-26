File picture: SAPS Twitter

Cape Town - Despite his denials, Congolese national Mitspa Oyoka, 25, will be faced with hard evidence that he allegedly groomed Irish charity worker John Curran, 60, on Grindr in the lead up to his brutal death in November last year. This is part of the case that Onyoka will have to answer to when he goes on trial in the Western Cape High Court in March next year.

The murder case was transferred this week in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court when the National Prosecuting Authority handed up their indictment containing three charges, of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and fraud.

The State alleges in its indictment that the accused, “on or about November 7, 2018, at Cape Town Lodge, 101 Buitengracht Street, Cape Town, unlawfully and intentionally killed John Curran by stabbing him and that his death was caused by the accused in committing or attempting to commit or after having committed or attempted to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances”.

The State was unable to bring the case to trial earlier because of Oyoka’s alleged denial that he met Curran on Grindr. This compelled the State to seek copies of their texting on the online dating platform which claims to be “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people”.