Murder charge withdrawn against man accused of three-year-old’s death

The man accused of murdering three-year-old Liam Petersen from Hillview two years ago has been freed due to a lack of evidence. Dillon van der Vent had been making an appearance at the Western Cape High Court for nearly two years after his case was initially heard at the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the charges were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence. Liam’s parents, who had asked not to be identified due to security reasons, had been called to the court chambers at the Cape High Court, where they were informed that the charge had been withdrawn. Liam’s devastated father, who had also been wounded during the shooting, said they were not prepared to comment on the court’s decision.

“It is finished. It is done. We do not want to comment. We leave it in God’s hands.” The little boy and his father were shot by masked gunmen in their front yard in Tafelberg Road on June 15, 2020. The father had been shot twice.

Story continues below Advertisement