Murder of bar owner case drags for five years and another man killed in the parking area

CAPE TOWN: As the murder case of the former owner of Premium Sports Bar in Mitchells Plain drags on, police were called to another killing in the parking area of the business this week.

May 19, 2021, marked the fifth anniversary of the murder of Calvin “Kabolie” Goliath.

Goliath was shot outside of his business, in May 2016, during a robbery.

The court case is still running at the Mitchell’s Plain Regional Court, with Donald Conrad on trial after the second accused, Dane Brandt, 33, died inside Pollsmoor Prison last year, during an altercation with an inmate.

On Tuesday, police were called to the corners of Amandel and Dagbreek Streets in Westridge, which is located in the parking area of the bar.

The man was not a patron of the bar and had apparently been running away when he was shot in the parking area. The man allegedly had no links to the bar itself.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the shooting: “At 7.30pm on June 1, a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on the corner of Amandel and Dagbreek Streets, in Westridge, by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated.”

Conrad is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery and had confessed to the killing shortly after the murder.

Brandt was allegedly caught after he apparently left vital forensic evidence at the scene, which linked him to Goliath’s murder.

Their vehicle, which allegedly used in the robbery and murder, a VW Golf Mk2, was also seized by police for evidence at the time.

The case has been hit with several delays, including Brandt’s death, the pandemic and Conrad – who claimed he had been forced to confess.

But the State ruled against his claims and the confession still stands.

Goliath’s son, William Goliath, said the case has been dragging on for five years and confirmed that there was also another shooting this week: “My dad’s case is dragging on and there are issues with the court due to Covid-19, and I can confirm that a person was recently shot in the parking area.

“On May 19, it was five years since Goliath’s murder. The suspect had laid a charge that he was forced and hit (police) during his first confession, which took up the court’s time, but eventually the court ruled against it and the confession stands,” said Traut.

