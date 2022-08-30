Murdered 13-year-old Stacey-Lee Philander remembered in talent show

Cape Town - To honour and remember Stacey-Lee Philander, 13, who was brutally murdered on this day in August 2001, a talent show was hosted by children from the Ottery community. It was the community where Stacey-Lee used to play with her friends.

On Saturday, more than 30 children from Ottery participated in the talent show organised by Stacey-Lee’s cousin, Lindsay Philander. Philander has an NPO called Human Dignity Restoration Foundation (HDRF) which aims to uplift, educate and empower and feed children in the community. Stacey-Lee Philander, 13, was murdered in 2001. Picture: Supplied HDRF collaborated with OWN, Ottery Welfare Network, City of Cape Town, Don’t Be Suinag.org, Siyazana YDF, Reminisce featuring Sadia and Friends, Love Hope Faith Foundation, People Aiding Lives Selflessly and the TekkNotes International Media to host the event.

Today marks 21 years since Stacey-Lee was hacked to death with a panga a few metres away from Stephen Road Primary School in Lotus River. She was in Grade 7 and described by her family as “a loving child who was a Sunday school teacher despite her youth, played the flute and had a zest for life”. Johannes Ludwig, who had been obsessed with Stacey-Lee and stalked her since the age of 9, handed himself over to the police and pleaded guilty.

He was later sentenced to life imprisonment. Ludwig had followed Stacey-Lee on the morning of her death and severed her right hand and split open her skull. Philander told “Weekend Argus” she had planned the event to inspire children in her community and to remember her cousin.

The children were encouraged to sing, dance, skip, do hula hoop demonstrations and other acts. Lindsay Philander arranged the event. Picture: Supplied Guest speakers included actor Earl Hendricks. Another speaker was a man who was a former drug addict and had turned his life around and is now a businessman. “I did this event in honour of Stacey’s legacy and August is the month we lost her in Women’s Month,” said Philander.

“A talent show I thought would be so unique, in honour of someone’s life who was also talented, a young girl in the community of Ottery. “I approached the City and they collaborated with me and we decided to work with an organisation called OWN. “We had dancing and singing, hula hoops, skipping, soccer tricks and there was prize-giving as well.

“We hope to host this annually because the children asked if we will be doing this again. “It gave children hope, if they can do it, so can I. “I invited people to come and speak their testimonies and their life stories.

“Earl Hendricks of ‘Arendsvlei’, K-NiNE Die Hond was of our speakers at the event,” she said. “Another speaker, a former drug addict who has now restored his life and has his own business was also present including a 9-year-old DJ called Sofia, Neil Lakay, CEO Hustlers Van Kaapstad. “DJ Sophia is living out her dream and is an inspiration to other children.

“The children were so grateful. I had a raffle in which I bought McDonald’s vouchers for children who did demonstrations and spot prizes and I tried to get everyone involved. “Earl spoke of how he had been homeless and where he is now in his life.” “We want to say thank you to all that contributed, like Pioneer Foods and my cousin Joselyn Philander and all the role-players.”

The event was hosted for children in the community. File picture Kurt Adams of OWN said the children lived out Stacey-Lee’s legacy and made them proud. “We all remember Stacey and what a great shock it was for our community,” he said. “Now she can be commemorated by this event and it creates awareness for children in our community.