Murdered and dumped in a bin: Nomvuzo Atoli’s murder brings home the horrors of GBV

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town- As we commemorate 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children we revisit the case of Nomvuzo Atoli, who was found brutally murdered and dumped in a green refuse bin on August 19 in Siyanzela informal settlement, Philippi. Her aunt Zandile Atoli said Nomvuzo went to her friend in Philippi, not too far from where the family stays. Zandile said Nomvuzo’s friend’s brother came to join them and brought a friend, Sive Mpafa, along with him. “Her friend (Nomvuzo’s friend) started to shout at her brother because this Sive Mpafa was suspected of having killed her ex-boyfriend. He then started hurting the friend, then Nomvuzo started shouting at him,” said Zandile. The 22-year old was buried in her hometown of Cala in the Eastern Cape, five months after her mother’s death.

IOL reported that Mpafa had been previously released from jail on another murder charge which was provisionally withdrawn due to the death of a witness. According to investigating officer Warren Fredericks, Mpafa has a history of violent crimes.

“He has two other pending murder cases which also includes one where he (allegedly) killed his girlfriend and another one where he (allegedly) stabbed a man to death. He also has robbery, car theft, drunk-driving and housebreaking cases pending,” IOL reported.

“Her family has not come to terms about the ordeal as the justice system is dragging its feet on this case. The alleged perpetrator has been in custody since. It is also a concern that the detective of the case responsible is not responding to the family calls or messages to give an update,” said Ncumisa Mahanga, chairperson of the DA’s Women’s Network (DAWN) in the metro.

She added that DAWN in the metro is concerned about all cases not being finalised as justice delayed is justice denied for those who lost their lives at the hands of men.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Eric Ntabazalila, acknowledged the case and said the matter had been postponed to January 12 next year for further investigation at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court.

Previous reports indicated Mpafa had confessed to the murder but had initially absconded bail until he was tracked down.

Weekend Argus