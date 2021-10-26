Murdered Khayelitsha maths teacher remembered as a hero

Cape Town – The family of 27-year-old Sizwe Yaphi are mourning after what has been described as the senseless killing of their son. Sizwe, who is said to have been the family’s anchor, was shot and killed in Khayelitsha on Sunday afternoon.

Sizwe, who was well-known in his community for being a devoted Christian and passionate teacher, died on Sunday afternoon when he tried to defuse an altercation that broke out after a mutual friend’s vehicle got involved in an accident. Sizwe’s mother, Veliswa Yaphi said that she remains dissatisfied with the explanation given for her son’s death. “My son was enjoying his Sunday afternoon with a high-school friend, when the two received word that his friend’s sister had been involved in a car accident. The friend and Sizwe headed to the scene of the accident, which was just a few minutes away.

“It was alleged that when Sizwe tried to diffuse the commotion that broke out at the scene, he was shot by one of the passengers from the other vehicle,” she said. Veliswa said that according to the report she received from the people who were at the scene, Sizwe ran away from the scene instantly after being shot and fell into a neighbouring yard, where he was later found dead by a pupil he taught. “I am not content with the explanation given, as it does not make sense to me why they didn't realise he had been shot, why they never followed to check up on him and why his body was found by a pedestrian,” she said.

Veliswa described her son as a passionate teacher who loved his family and community. She said that her son was a devout Christian who dedicated his time to community upliftment work and brought peace and laughter wherever he went. She added that she believed that his short life’s legacy would be found in the children that he aimed to inspire. Sizwe’s aunt, Lulama Yaphi, said that the family remains devastated by their son’s sudden passing. “He was the support system of this whole family. He was a wonderful older brother and role model to his young brother and cousins. He will be missed for his loving and caring nature and his ability to unite this family. My nephew was a man of God and it showed in his work,” she said.

South African Shack and Theatre Originator and Innovator, Mandisi Sindo, said that Sizwe will be remembered by his friends for being polite and passionate about teaching. “From different social media platforms you can tell that Sizwe Yaphi was a people's person. Everyone enjoyed his company and his students are still torn by his sudden death. It seems like the people who are targeted in these crimes are people who are influential and inspirational. Sizwe was a well educated young man who aimed to give back to his community, he was a hero that was attacked and killed while trying to make a change,” Sindo said. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that the Khayelitsha police attended a crime scene in Greenpoint, Khayelitsha on Sunday.