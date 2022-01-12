Mustadafin Foundation to host their first fund-raising event for the year

Cape Town - Mustadafin Foundation, an NGO working with under-resourced communities around the Western Cape will be hosting a fun open fishing competition fund-raising event since the year 2021. Themed “Fish with us for a purpose, to feed a mind and feed a belly’’, the aim of the fund-raising initiative is to raise over R250 000 funds that will help sustain feeding and Poverty Alleviation programmes. The event is suitable for the whole family and is set to take place on Saturday, February 5 starting at 12pm with weigh-in and a prize-giving ceremony taking place from 4pm at Schaap Road in Schaapkraal.

To assist with making the event a success, Mustadafin is calling on individuals and businesses to consider becoming a sponsor for the event. According to director of Mustadafin Foundation, Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, funds raised by the event will be allocated towards many different community feeding programmes. ‘’To realise the full potential of this fund-raising event, we are calling on individuals and businesses to consider becoming a sponsor for the event. Events like ‘Fish with us’, provides us with a source of important funding to allow us to continue our vital work within the communities that we serve.

‘’Poverty, hunger and a lack-of access to basic resources has increased during the pandemic, and we are forging on to deal with these social disparities,’’ Casseiem said. Prior to Covid-19, Mustadafin fed 15 000 registered beneficiaries daily, it has now increased to 27 910 beneficiaries daily. Bertha Bester, a 62-old pensioner who lives in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain said that she gets cooked food every day and sometimes food parcel, blankets and clothing. Yesterday she got cooked food again from the feeding scheme and in December she received a Christmas food parcel.

“I am a pensioner so my money does not keep me for the whole month because I have other things to do in the house like electricity, medication, and so on. So that parcel and plate of food I get saves me from cooking which makes my grocery and electricity last a bit longer, (she laughed). “Our government need to support and work with organisations like Mustadafin because they do a lot of good for the poor people in areas like mine. Also, end this Covid-19 business, it’s making life difficult for many people. People are losing their jobs because of it, which leaves more people poor, “she said. Some programmes founded by the foundation includes; sewing classes, youth development and intervention programs, healthcare and education, and have managed to place 496 youth back to school.