‘My life was in danger’ - Patriotic Alliance’s W Cape deputy leader steps down

Cape Town: An already turbulent political landscape in the Western Cape descended into further turmoil on Thursday when provincial deputy leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Sammy Claassen resigned with immediate effect. This comes shortly after Claassen alleged he was threatened by fellow PA-member Melvin Petersen when he tried to remove him from a meeting in Saldanha Bay last week.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “An assault common case was opened for investigation on January 7 at Vredenburg police station. The case docket was transferred to Saldanha for further investigation. Investigation continues, no arrest as yet.” Petersen was also suspended by the party. Claassen said last week’s brawl was the proverbial match in the powder keg.

“Sadly, over the last two months things changed for the worst for me ... I became a target of some newly appointed regional leaders and some national leaders. The last weeks were horrific and eventuality led to an attempted assault, threats on my life and personal insults. This forced me to open up criminal charges,” said Claassen, adding that he admires party leader Gayton McKenzie. “I admire president Gayton Mckenzie and I know our roads will soon cross to determine the future of South Africa. I have been blessed to work with him and contribute to the growth of the PA,” said Claassen. Weekend Argus.