Cynthia Swartland said the community is devastated by the disappearnce of Orderick Lucas and adds that a case of this nature has never happened in their community before. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African news agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Police say they are no closer to discovering the whereabouts of a Kleinvlei toddler despite a widespread search since his disappearance earlier this week. According to police, 20-month-old Orderick Lucas was officially reported missing on Thursday morning and no arrests have been made and an investigation was under way.

The puzzling circumstances that resulted in the child’s disappearance in the suburb of Melton Rose were apparently set in motion last Sunday.

His parents and a friend of the mother were being questioned by police at the time Weekend Argus visited the home yesterday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said several residences had been visited and searched by police as well as the SAPS Dog Unit without success.

“Since the reporting of him as missing, a door-to-door search was conducted in the surrounding area with the help of community members, the station commander of Kleinvlei SAPS and Kuils River FCS (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences) unit members, who co-ordinated and formed part of the search,” said Van Wyk.

Neighbour Cynthia Swartland said the residents were devastated by the child’s disappearance.

She said the toddler had been at home with his mother, Devidene Lucas, last Sunday.

“She took him to a friend’s place because the dad was at work and there was trouble over an alleged stolen cellphone,” said Swartland.

Neighbours reportedly accused Lucas of stealing the cellphone and entered her house to find it and to beat her up.

According to Swartland, Lucas sent her friend, known only as Mel, to collect the child from the friend’s house and keep the child with him.

Swartland said Lucas arrived home on Monday morning but departed for the local clinic to seek medical attention because of a deep gash in her head from the previous day’s fight over the allegedly missing cellphone.

Swartland said Orderick’s mother was informed by Mel on Monday that he had taken the boy to his grandmother’s house in a different section of Melton Rose.

The toddler and the couple’s seven-year old twins have been cared for by his maternal grandmother because, according to Swartland, his mother was allegedly using tik and Mandrax.

Swartland said she was present on Tuesday when the father of the child asked Mel about the whereabouts of Orderick, to which he replied: “Orderick is veilig by my huis (Orderick is safe at my house).”

“Why did Mel give the parents two different versions as to where Orderick was?” asked Swartland.

On Thursday Mel reportedly told Lucas he had handed the child to her on Monday morning, “over the Vibracrete”.

Swartland said when Lucas denied that Mel handed the child to her, he himself had questioned whether it was indeed the mother to whom he had given the child.

“Devidene was home on Monday when Mel said he gave the child to her. There is no way that it could have been Devidene that Mel gave the child to,” said Swartland.

Van Wyk said enquiries had been made at hospitals and the search for Orderick continued. The child had been wearing a white vest, grey jacket and red pants at the time of his disappearance.

Weekend Argus