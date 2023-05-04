In the frenzy of getting a flight for just R9, one customer got so carried away with buying tickets she did not even realise the date of the ticket – it was dated May 3. The same day it was bought and it was a flight to Durban.

Since the sale started, South Africans went crazy and those who were participating in the ticket sale frenzy woke up bright and early as the ticket sale started at 9am.

Some had their laptop, cellphone and computer screens open with the hopes of snatching one or more of the highly anticipated R9 tickets. More than 50 000 tickets were sold during the R9 sale.

One woman excitedly announced her purchase on Twitter with a caption that read: “I got tickets. Ayooooo #flysafairluckyR9.” The post was accompanied by a screenshot of the e-booking.