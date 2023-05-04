Independent Online
Thursday, May 4, 2023

Mzansi travellers go all in for FlySafair’s long-awaited R9-a-ticket annual sale

Exciting new low cost carrier FlySafair takes to the skies. l SUPPLIED

Published 3h ago

In the frenzy of getting a flight for just R9, one customer got so carried away with buying tickets she did not even realise the date of the ticket – it was dated May 3. The same day it was bought and it was a flight to Durban.

Since the sale started, South Africans went crazy and those who were participating in the ticket sale frenzy woke up bright and early as the ticket sale started at 9am.

Some had their laptop, cellphone and computer screens open with the hopes of snatching one or more of the highly anticipated R9 tickets. More than 50 000 tickets were sold during the R9 sale.

One woman excitedly announced her purchase on Twitter with a caption that read: “I got tickets. Ayooooo #flysafairluckyR9.” The post was accompanied by a screenshot of the e-booking.

Not long after she realised her mistake and reshared her initial post. This time the post read: “LMAOOOO WAIT. TODAY IS THE THIRD?! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 LMAOOOO????”

Tweeps could not help but find the humour in the situation.

Some TikTok users made fun of hopeful travellers.

@zandysutton Kudlaliwe ngathi #flysafair #flysafairr9tickets #flysafairr9sale #flysafair❤️ #flysafairr8 #southafricatiktok🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #fypシ゚viral #flysafairr9 #gotplayed #SAMA28 ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
@lwethut_m This R9 sale is giving us STRESS. • • • #flysafair #flysafair❤️ #r9sale #southafrica #fypシ #capetown #orthambointernasionalairport #kingshakainternationalairport #fyp ♬ original sound - Thandolwethu Mlotshwa

Some people managed to get themselves tickets.

@confidencegurux Bagged myself 6 R9 tickets 💗✈️#flysafair #confidencegurux #zuluchippi #fyp #fypシ #flysafairluckyR9winner #capetown #tiktoksouthafrica #relatable #viral ♬ Kawaii Aesthetic - LoES
@shanal_naidoo #FlySafairLuckyR9Winner #FlySafair #r9sale #fypシ #shanalnaidoo ♬ All I Do Is Win - DJ Khaled

And when all is said is done there if there is one thing that South Africans love more than laughing, it’s definitely a bargain!

Weekend Argus

2023

